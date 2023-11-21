comScore

Quantum Brief

Landor & Fitch is now Landor

The brand's new ultramarine identity is inspired by the transformative power of water and pays tribute to origins of the business, which was founded by Walter Landor on a ferry boat in San Francisco harbour.

By  Storyboard18Nov 21, 2023 4:20 PM
Landor & Fitch is now Landor
The change marks the end of a five-year strategy in which the company expanded its services in consulting, design, and experience.

Landor & Fitch, a subsidiary of WPP, has rebranded itself. It will now be called Landor. This change marks the end of a five-year strategy in which the company expanded its services in consulting, design, and experience.

“Over the last five years, our business has evolved, and our offer has expanded significantly. We’ve welcomed world-class specialists in sonic, motion and workspace design, and today, most importantly, we have come together as one team with a shared culture. United in our drive to make a positive difference” said Jane Geraghty, group global CEO.

The brand's new ultramarine identity is inspired by the transformative power of water and pays tribute to origins of the business, which was founded by Walter Landor on a ferry boat in San Francisco harbour.

“Our new brand charts an ambitious course for our future. We use our new brand colour, the ultramarine blue, to signal the redefining of the brand and design category” said Teemu Suviala, global chief creative officer. “Our design and expression capabilities are now unparalleled. For our own brand, we tapped into brilliant creative minds from around our network, just as we would do for our clients, to create a brand that comes to life in every facet - from visual and verbal to sonic and motion.”


Tags
First Published on Nov 21, 2023 4:20 PM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

Wipro Consumer Care acquires VVF's Jo, Doy and Bacter Shields; expands its personal wash portfolio

Wipro Consumer Care acquires VVF's Jo, Doy and Bacter Shields; expands its personal wash portfolio

Quantum Brief

Truecaller's in-app publisher, Truecaller Ads expands its offerings to brands

Truecaller's in-app publisher, Truecaller Ads expands its offerings to brands

Quantum Brief

Bewakoof appoints Rashmika Mandanna as new brand ambassador

Bewakoof appoints Rashmika Mandanna as new brand ambassador

Quantum Brief

Cheil bags fashion-led hypermarket Vishal Mega Mart's creative mandate

Cheil bags fashion-led hypermarket Vishal Mega Mart's creative mandate

Quantum Brief

BookMyShow turns profitable after recording operating revenue nearing Rs. 1000 crores

BookMyShow turns profitable after recording operating revenue nearing Rs. 1000 crores

Quantum Brief

Indian Gen Z are trend-setters: Instagram study

Indian Gen Z are trend-setters: Instagram study

Quantum Brief

BCCI approaches NCLT for insolvency of Byju's over unpaid Rs. 158 crore

BCCI approaches NCLT for insolvency of Byju's over unpaid Rs. 158 crore

Quantum Brief

Flipkart's SPOYL partners with Netflix's upcoming 'Archies' to launch official merchandise

Flipkart's SPOYL partners with Netflix's upcoming 'Archies' to launch official merchandise