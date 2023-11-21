Landor & Fitch is now Landor

Landor & Fitch, a subsidiary of WPP, has rebranded itself. It will now be called Landor. This change marks the end of a five-year strategy in which the company expanded its services in consulting, design, and experience.

“Over the last five years, our business has evolved, and our offer has expanded significantly. We’ve welcomed world-class specialists in sonic, motion and workspace design, and today, most importantly, we have come together as one team with a shared culture. United in our drive to make a positive difference” said Jane Geraghty, group global CEO.

The brand's new ultramarine identity is inspired by the transformative power of water and pays tribute to origins of the business, which was founded by Walter Landor on a ferry boat in San Francisco harbour.