Licious unveils new campaign "Have a Licious Sunday"

Licious, in partnership with Sideways Consulting, has unveiled Have a Licious Sunday. This campaign is a reminder to families about the joy and leisure that Sundays bring, encouraging them to savour these moments around the dining table with delicious food.
Santosh Hegde, VP - Brand of Licious, shares his vision for the campaign, "Sundays are for family, for leisure, and for indulging in great food. Have a Licious Sunday is our way of enhancing this experience, making Sundays more leisurely and enjoyable. We’re inviting families to gather, share stories, and relish the best meals, turning every Sunday into a memorable culinary journey with Licious.
Telling us more about earmarking your Sundays with Licious, Hedge said, “Great food with great company is what Licious is all about. And we are humbled to be a part of every special occasion & celebration with our consumers, since great food is inherent to every celebration. However, in the wait of these ‘special occasions’ we miss out on the 52 such occasions that are available to us once every week - the coveted Sundays! We all know how important a role ‘Sundays’ play when it comes to culminating the week with a spread of the choicest meat delicacies, devoured with the entire family. After all, why wait for a special occasion when a hearty lunch with near and dear ones on a Sunday is as special as it can get. This campaign is a reminder to not let Sundays slip by, and the film shows you just how it is done. So, wait no more, get your folks together and fursat, farmaishein and family ke saath Sunday Manaiye!”
Echoing this sentiment, Abhijit Avasthi, Co-founder of Sideways, adds, "There’s something magical about leisurely Sundays - they bring a sense of comfort and togetherness. Have a Licious Sunday we aim to capture these moments, infusing them with the flavour of Licious.”