McDonald’s new campaign sends kitchens on vacation

Fast food giant McDonald’s has rolled out a new campaign where families in the Baltic states are giving their overworked kitchen appliances a break and are seeking excuses to visit McDonald’s.

Created by TBWA Latvia, the 30-second commercial from the fast food chain “Send Your Kitchen on Vacation,” showcases the different options through which customers can pick up food from McDonald’s.

The ad depicts a family packing off their microwave and toaster on a coach trip, then eagerly getting into their car and driving to their local McDonald’s.

Kristine Kalnina, brand lead and partner at TBWA, pointed out that adults dedicate three years of their lives cooking. However, the majority of individuals in the Baltics prefer to reduce the time allotted for cooking, dishwashing and cleaning. She added, “"We came up with the idea to give people more time by not doing the everyday cooking chores. So they can spend it on more relevant and important things, like spending time with their families and go for easy meals with McDrive, McDelivery and McDonald's app,"

This is the second McDonald's campaign launched in Europe this week, created in collaboration with TBWA. The 70-second ad film named ‘Chase’ features humorous scenes of crowds and people chasing customers including a cop and a hospital patient who are eating McDonald’s burger to try it themselves. Directed by Tom Kuntz, the commercial includes scenarios inspired by scenes from genre films, highlighting improvements in McDonald’s burgers.