Meesho to close its media review soon: Sources

Homegrown e-commerce firm Meesho will soon close its comprehensive media review soon, highly placed industry sources told Storyboard18. The account size is estimated around Rs 150 crore. Top leading media agencies of the country including Madison, Havas, among others have participated in the pitch. GroupM’s Mindshare is the incumbent agency.

In June 2023, Meesho underwent a complete brand makeover. The company launched a refreshed logo and new sonic branding. According to sources who worked on the pitch, Meesho wants to continue to solidify its presence as a marketplace that sells value-first products across brand categories, making it more inclusive and affordable for all. Storyboard18 also heard from sources that the brand had got a pitch consultant while talking to few agency partners for creative projects a few months ago.