Mindler and HRX launch 'Corporate Experience Program' on metaverse and web 3.0

Mindler, a career guidance platform for students, has unveiled its corporate experiential program for students aged 15 to 22 years to learn new-age skills from the top global brands. This program is launched in collaboration with fitness brand HRX, founded by Hrithik Roshan and Exceed Entertainment. Through this program Mindler, enables students to understand how big brands like HRX market their products in both the Web 2.0 and Web 3.0 world and earn a certificate of experience.

The program offers students an opportunity to upskill themselves through a hybrid learning program that focuses on Metaverse Marketing, Blockchain, NFT and Crypto, Brand Management, and Social Media Marketing among other core skills. The Program will be delivered in a combination of 3 different formats where students can learn concepts in self-paced modules at their convenience, then get their doubts solved through live sessions by industry experts and also engage in group assignments in a peer-to-peer learning format. During the program students will be creating a marketing plan and an ad campaign in the Metaverse for a product launch to be presented to the HRX jury.

Some of the key takeaways for students include, young Tech Marketer Certificate, Experience Letter and Individual Performance Report for each Student from both the companies.

“This solution is integrating a new generation of Corporate Experiences through programs that focus on the practical aspects of learning. The program module contains simulations and role-plays to help students understand how marketing works in Web 2.0 and Web 3.0 within real brands akin to HRX. HRX here will serve as an example to aspiring students who wish to decode the new Web 3.0 and understand the interdependency of all marketing related activities and their outcomes, which come at play in real scenarios like ours”, says Pallavi Barman, business head at HRX.

Eesha Bagga Bhargava, director, Mindler said, “A recent report by LinkedIn found that the demand for Metaverse and Web 3.0 related skills is growing at an exponential rate. Its been found that the number of job postings that mention these skills has increased by over 1,000% in the past year. This partnership reflects our commitment to providing innovative and industry-relevant opportunities that shape the career trajectories of our students. We look forward to fostering a generation of tech-savvy marketers who can thrive in the metaverse and beyond. By 2025, the digital marketing industry is projected to reach a staggering market value of $530 billion globally, highlighting the immense opportunities for career growth and innovation in this sector.”