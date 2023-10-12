comScore

Quantum Brief

MTR Foods renamed to Orkla India; Sunay Bhasin promoted as CEO

Sunay Bhasin, who heads MTR Foods as chief commercial officer will be elevated as the chief executive officer. Ashwin Subramanian has been appointed as the new CEO, international business for Orkla India.

By  Storyboard18Oct 12, 2023 12:32 PM
MTR Foods renamed to Orkla India; Sunay Bhasin promoted as CEO
The corporate rejig, which is a part of the global restructuring at Orkla ASA—the parent company—under the newly appointed president and CEO Nils K Selte, the three independent verticals MTR, Eastern and International will operate under Orkla India.

Norwegian consumer goods company Orkla has re-organised its top management operations in India. Orkla has also restructured MTR’s operations into three business units: MTR, Eastern, and International Business (IB). Each of these verticals will have their own independent chief executive officers who will report to Sanjay Sharma, CEO, Orkla India. With these developments, MTR Foods is renamed to Orkla India.

The corporate rejig, which is a part of the global restructuring at Orkla ASA—the parent company—under the current president and CEO Nils K Selte, the three independent verticals MTR, Eastern and International will operate under Orkla India.

Orkla India, which was established this year in April, stands among the 12 independent portfolio companies.

Sunay Bhasin, who heads MTR Foods as chief commercial officer will be elevated as the chief executive officer. Ashwin Subramanian has been appointed as the new CEO, international business for Orkla India. Navas Meeran, who is the chairman at Eastern Condiments, a Kerala based spicemaker, will continue to lead the vertical.

In the year 2007, Orkla India acquired MTR Foods. In 2011, the company purchased Rasoi Magic Foods through MTR and in 2020, Orkla took hold of 67.8 percent stake in Eastern Condiments.


Tags
First Published on Oct 12, 2023 10:00 AM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

Tata Tea Gold celebrates Durga Puja and West Bengal's handloom culture with new campaign

Tata Tea Gold celebrates Durga Puja and West Bengal's handloom culture with new campaign

Quantum Brief

Mphasis turns digital consulting partner for ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023

Mphasis turns digital consulting partner for ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023

Quantum Brief

Colgate-Palmolive rolls out a campaign for its Colgate Visible White toothpaste

Colgate-Palmolive rolls out a campaign for its Colgate Visible White toothpaste

Quantum Brief

Tesla's new advertising tactic; plans to expand to countries with potentially large market

Tesla's new advertising tactic; plans to expand to countries with potentially large market

Quantum Brief

Duolingo expands to new subjects music and math

Duolingo expands to new subjects music and math

Quantum Brief

Why Godrej Consumer Products set up an in-house ad agency?

Why Godrej Consumer Products set up an in-house ad agency?

Quantum Brief

Beauty brand Sol de Janeiro onboards Khushi Kapoor as brand ambassador

Beauty brand Sol de Janeiro onboards Khushi Kapoor as brand ambassador