NCLT asks Zee to submit response to Sony's application within a two-week window

The National Company Law Tribunal's (NCLT) Mumbai bench has reportedly asked Zee Entertainment Enterprises to submit its response to applications lodged by Sony Group entities within a fortnight.

Culver Max Entertainment and Bangla Entertainment, units of the Sony Group, have submitted two applications disputing the validity of Zee Entertainment's request for the execution of the merger scheme.

On January 22, Sony terminated the proposed $10 billion merger with Zee first announced in December 2021, citing Zee's failure to fulfil certain financial terms outlined in the deal and provide a viable plan to rectify the situation, as reported by Reuters.

In response, Zee refuted the allegations in a letter addressed to Sony, and accused the Japanese conglomerate of acting in ‘bad faith’ by calling off the merger.

According to reports, the legal representative for Zee contended that if the maintainability applications are addressed on March 12, Zee would face challenges in filing timely responses, particularly if Sony insists on submitting rejoinders before the mentioned date.