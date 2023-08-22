News18 India launches ad campaign to announce its dominance in Hindi news segment

News18 India has launched a 360-degree media campaign to showcase its dominance in the Hindi news segment.

The Hindi news channel released a page one ad in all editions of Economic Times to showcase its leadership in the genre. The campaign will also go live on digital and social media, with extensive visibility on trade media as well.

The ad campaign launched in Tuesday’s Economic Times newspaper highlights News18’s comprehensive lead over Aaj Tak on TV as well as digital. The TV data shows that Aaj Tak has captured 8 Cr. AMA’s, much lower than News18 India, which garnered 8.88 Cr. AMA’s.

On the digital front, News18 India received 27 percent more video views on Facebook compared to Aaj Tak in July. Moreover, News18 India was also ahead of Aaj Tak by 12 percent in terms of YouTube views last month.

The targeted campaign with a hard-hitting, striking creative breaks the category code to drive home the message, and reiterates News18’s prominence in the Hindi news segment with a high impact.