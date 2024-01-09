Nike and Tiger Woods part ways after 27 years

Golf legend Tiger Woods has ended his 27-year relationship with sportswear giant Nike. Woods announced the development on his social media. The 15-time Major champion thanked Nike for the company’s support since signing with the brand in 1996 in a deal that earned Woods a reported $500 million over the next 27 years. “Over 27 years ago, I was fortunate to start a partnership with one of the most iconic brands in the world,” Woods said.

“(Former Nike CEO) Phil Knight’s passion and vision brought this Nike and Nike Golf partnership together and I want to personally thank him, along with the Nike employees and incredible athletes I have had the pleasure of working with along the way,” he wrote further in his post.

The 15-time Major winner, had previously signed a 10-year, $200 million contract with Nike in 2013, contributing to an estimated total payment of $500 million from the sportswear giant. The partnership extended beyond apparel, encompassing golf balls and clubs, cementing Nike as an integral part of Woods’ image and success.

Nike also bid goodbye to the star and said they were grateful for the partnership in a social media post.

Nike remained a supporter of Woods throughout the company’s partnership with the golfer, most notably in 2009 when his career was upended by the sex scandal that shattered his clean-cut image.