comScore

Quantum Brief

Pepsi at 125 years: fun facts about the cola brand

As beverage brand Pepsi celebrates 125 years, take a look at some interesting moments from its journey.

By  Storyboard18Aug 29, 2023 10:34 AM
Pepsi at 125 years: fun facts about the cola brand
Pepsi was the first major soft drink to switch to using high fructose corn syrup instead of sugar in its recipes. (Representational image by John Fornander via Unsplash)

Pepsi was invented in 1893 by Caleb Bradham and was initially called "Brad's Drink." The name "Pepsi-Cola" was officially adopted in 1898.

The "Pepsi Generation" advertising campaign in the 1960s helped establish Pepsi as a youthful and modern brand.

The Pepsi Challenge, a famous marketing campaign from the 1970s and 80s, involved blind taste tests to prove Pepsi's superiority over Coca-Cola.

The "New Coke" debacle in 1985 was partly influenced by the challenge posed by the growing popularity of Pepsi.

In the 1950s, Pepsi introduced the first diet cola, "Pepsi-Cola Light," which later became "Diet Pepsi."

Pepsi has experimented with unique flavors like "Crystal Pepsi," "Pepsi Blue," and various limited-edition options, catering to changing consumer tastes. In 1975, Pepsi became the first American consumer product to be produced, marketed, and sold in the Soviet Union.

PepsiCo introduced the "Pepsi Points" promotion in the 1990s, which famously led to a legal dispute depicted in the movie "Wayne's World."

Michael Jackson starred in a memorable Pepsi commercial in 1984, during which his hair caught fire due to a special effects mishap.

PepsiCo introduced "Pepsi Twist" in 2001, a cola with a hint of lemon flavor, aiming to attract fans of both cola and lemonade.

PepsiCo has worked with various celebrities and athletes over the years, including Britney Spears, Beyoncé, and Lionel Messi.

Pepsi was the first major soft drink to switch to using high fructose corn syrup instead of sugar in its recipes.

The Pepsi Challenge was relaunched in 2005 with a new twist, allowing consumers to vote online for their preferred cola taste.

In 2009, PepsiCo created an iPhone app called "Amp Up Before You Score," which faced criticism for its sexist content and was later removed.

In 2017, Pepsi released a controversial commercial featuring Kendall Jenner. The ad depicted a protest scene where Jenner hands a can of Pepsi to a police officer, seemingly resolving tension and bringing unity. However, the commercial was widely criticized for trivializing social justice movements and protests. It was accused of being tone-deaf and exploiting serious issues for commercial gain, leading to its withdrawal shortly after its release.


Tags
First Published on Aug 29, 2023 10:07 AM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

Philips expands local manufacturing of personal health products in India to serve local demand

Philips expands local manufacturing of personal health products in India to serve local demand

Quantum Brief

Find out key consumer trends from Uber’s 10-year journey

Find out key consumer trends from Uber’s 10-year journey

Quantum Brief

Hershey India launches personalised gift packs ahead of Raksha Bandhan

Hershey India launches personalised gift packs ahead of Raksha Bandhan

Quantum Brief

Eveready unveils new logo and refreshes brand identity

Eveready unveils new logo and refreshes brand identity

Quantum Brief

What Tata Motors' EV business rebranding signals to the world

What Tata Motors' EV business rebranding signals to the world

Quantum Brief

YoungGuns Class Of 2023: Interactive Avenues’ Eshwari Pandit and Shilpa Sudhakaran

YoungGuns Class Of 2023: Interactive Avenues’ Eshwari Pandit and Shilpa Sudhakaran

Quantum Brief

InMobi's Glance launches in Japan, aims for 40 percent of Android market

InMobi's Glance launches in Japan, aims for 40 percent of Android market