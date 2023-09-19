PhonePe launches voice feature with Amitabh Bachchan as part of its Golden Voice Project

PhonePe has launched celebrity voice feature on its SmartSpeakers in collaboration with the Indian actor, Amitabh Bachchan as part of its Golden Voice Project. Instead of the automated payment confirmation message while shopping, shoppers and merchants will now hear the voice of Mr. Bachchan.

82.5 Communications, an advertising agency brought the idea to life.

Commenting on the 82.5 x PhonePe collaboration for the Golden Voice project, Ramesh Srinivasan, director, Brand Marketing, PhonePe said, "The intent was to change the way merchants get their payment alerts, reminders and other notifications. We are glad to have 82.5 Communications partner with us on this. They were able to lend their ingenious touch to the existing prompts and turn it into something magical, in a manner that every merchant and customer shall now feel and hear Mr. Bachchan’s presence in every part of the country.”