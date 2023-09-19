comScore

PhonePe launches voice feature with Amitabh Bachchan as part of its Golden Voice Project

82.5 Communications, an advertising agency brought the idea to life.

By  Storyboard18Sep 19, 2023 2:00 PM
Instead of the automated payment confirmation message while shopping, shoppers and merchants will now hear the voice of Amitabh Bachchan. (Image sourced from CNBC)

PhonePe has launched celebrity voice feature on its SmartSpeakers in collaboration with the Indian actor, Amitabh Bachchan as part of its Golden Voice Project. Instead of the automated payment confirmation message while shopping, shoppers and merchants will now hear the voice of Mr. Bachchan.

Commenting on the 82.5 x PhonePe collaboration for the Golden Voice project, Ramesh Srinivasan, director, Brand Marketing, PhonePe said, "The intent was to change the way merchants get their payment alerts, reminders and other notifications. We are glad to have 82.5 Communications partner with us on this. They were able to lend their ingenious touch to the existing prompts and turn it into something magical, in a manner that every merchant and customer shall now feel and hear Mr. Bachchan’s presence in every part of the country.”

Mayur Varma, CCO, 82.5 Communications said, “PhonePe SmartSpeakers speaking in electronic voices were going to get a massive voice upgrade. Big B was bringing in his baritone, and we got the opportunity to set the tone of voice that was uniquely PhonePe. Henceforth, there will be a clear distinction between PhonePe SmartSpeakers and the ‘rest of them’.”


First Published on Sep 19, 2023 1:44 PM

