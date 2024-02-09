Prop tech advisory firm ‘InfraMantra’ roped in Guru Randhawa as brand ambassador

InfraMantra, a real estate services provider has brought on board, singer and music composer Guru Randhawa as its brand ambassador.

Guru Randhawa and InfraMantra will begin their collaboration with a flagship event, setting the foundation for future digital campaigns and exclusive promotional activities. This strategic partnership is positioned to amplify InfraMantra's presence and ensure its dedication to redefining the real estate landscape.

The collaboration is poised to integrate with InfraMantra’s future objectives. A video campaign will be developed to reach the company’s loyal customers, promoting its core values.

About the partnership, Shiwang Suraj, founder and director, InfraMantra said, "The excellence and forward-thinking vision embodied by Guru align with the values InfraMantra stands for. This exciting partnership aims to bridge the gap between real estate excellence and artistic innovation, engaging audiences and homebuyers alike. It is believed that this collaboration will elevate the brand presence of InfraMantra and enrich its business association with the valued customers it aims to reach."

Speaking on the occasion, Garvit Tiwari, co-founder and director, said on the behalf of the company that they anticipate accelerating towards new horizons and creating a powerful narrative to further enrich their brand image in the real estate sector with Guru Randhawa. This alliance solidifies their pursuit of excellence and aids in broadening their horizons to reach their discerning customers. "Guru Randhawa is envisioned as the right catalyst to convey our message to the audience we aim to reach."

While expressing his enthusiasm on the partnership, Guru Randhawa, added that he is absolutely thrilled and excited to announce his partnership with InfraMantra, a dynamic young brand in the real estate sector that has established itself as one of the strongest and most customer-centric omni-channel prop-tech firms in a short period of time. "My association with InfraMantra aims to go beyond endorsement and ensure the delivery of unmatched real estate services through their platform."