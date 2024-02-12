Ranveer Singh and pornstar Johnny Sins in Bold Care ad; Netizens in shock

The Indian advertising and marketing industry kicked off 2024 with a bang, beginning with Poonam Pandey's controversial death stunt and followed by Bold Care's advertisement featuring Ranveer Singh alongside adult film star Johnny Sins, stirring up significant attention.

The ad satirises soap opera dramas with their exaggerated scenes and dramatic background music. It portrays Singh and Sins as siblings who are amid traditional family disputes- "kalesh."

The ad begins with the wife leaving her husband played by Johnny Sins, and Singh trying to understand what happened between them. He asks her, "Kya tum yaha pe khush nahi ho?", to which she replies "Inki daali pe kabhi phool nahi khilta", meaning they have problems conceiving in bed.

With some over dramatic dialogues and a slow-motion stunt later, the wife is saved by the husband and convinced to stay back.

In the end, Bold Care highlights the very underrated issue of sexual health problems related to men.

Because it was unexpected, the cameo surprised the internet. People are making jokes and innuendos in the comment section, including various celebrities.

“So good to see one of my all time favourite sexual icons…..and also Johnny Sins'," wrote Tanmay Bhat.

“an important initiative by Ranveer for men's health”, wrote Aamir Ali.

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor wrote, “Baba u are bold and beautiful for doing this”.

Music composer Yashraj Mukhate said, “really got invested in the storyyy”.

Comedian Kiku Sharada wrote, “Hahahahahaha this is insane !!!”

Karthik Srinivasan, Communications strategy consultant, took to social media to share his views. In his post he lauded the advertising agency Moonshot for their work in curating this commercial. “Hahahahahaha... this is a brilliant way to use a celebrity in an ad. Not only does not use Ranveer Singh (and Johnny Sins - 'Google' him!) in a totally unexpected (and hilarious) way using the much-derided Indian TV series trope, but it also makes the product category far more accessible to a wider set of people beyond it being used in hushed tones!”

Some fans praised the actor and commented, “ The only person that will ever talk about men's health openly and in an entertaining way”, and “Respect for the writers”

Speaking about the ad, the company stated that through this campaign, Bold care aims to normalise dialogue around men’s sexual health. “This refreshing approach by Bold Care aims to change how society discusses men's sexual health issues and highlight that these issues are very common but at the same time, very easy to solve," said the company.

The advertisement features internet personality Johnny Sins, marking his debut in endorsing an Indian brand. The campaign takes a humorous approach, parodying typical Indian TV dramas to address a specific issue in an entertaining manner. Through witty sequences, it addresses the problem and proposes a scientifically backed solution, aiming to normalise the issue. The script, penned by Tanmay Bhat, Devaiah Bopanna, and their team, is directed by Ayappa KM, known for collaborating with Tanmay on successful ad campaigns like the Rahul Dravid x CRED ad. Produced by Earlyman Films, a prominent ad production house, the brand film promises to engage viewers with its comedic yet insightful content.

Bold Care's campaign represents a pivotal moment for Indian brands, addressing men who have silently suffered from sexual health concerns due to embarrassment or fear of judgement. This initiative aims to challenge outdated stigmas, raising awareness of taboo topics and reassuring individuals that support is readily accessible.

Rajat Jadhav, Co-Founder of Bold Care, commented on the campaign's innovative approach by saying: "With #TakeBoldCareofHer, we want to address the stigma around men’s sexual health in India”. He stated that the company's goal has always been to pioneer the category in this area and start open discussions about sexual health. “We're here to help men overcome their sexual health issues by providing science-backed solutions.” added Jadhav.

Ranveer Singh, Co-Founder of Bold Care, expressed, “I’m here with sincere intent to use my influence for raising awareness and making a positive impact. The Bold Care campaign is more than talk; it’s a mission that I am deeply connected to, and I am here to bring a change in how we address men’s sexual health, aiming for tangible solutions and millions of lives impacted all across the country.”