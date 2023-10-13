Span Communications receives Asian Leadership Award in travel and tourism

On the 11th of October 2023, at a ceremony held in Dubai, Span Communications was bestowed with the Asian Leadership Award for marketing excellence in travel and tourism.
Span Communications' chief executive officer, Naresh Kheterpal, stated, "Receiving the Asian Leadership Award for Marketing Excellence in Travel and Tourism is a source of immense pride. It is a validation of our tireless efforts in bringing the enchantment of travel to life through compelling communication."
The agency, equipped with a media buying arm, wields media planning and buying capabilities, ensuring that its clients' stories are amplified across platforms and regions.