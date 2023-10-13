comScore

Quantum Brief

Span Communications receives Asian Leadership Award in travel and tourism

The award has been bestowed for the agency's marketing excellence in travel and tourism.

By  Storyboard18Oct 13, 2023 2:59 PM
Span Communications receives Asian Leadership Award in travel and tourism
The agency, equipped with a media buying arm, wields media planning and buying capabilities, ensuring that its clients' stories are amplified across platforms and regions. (Representative Image: Giorgio Trovato via Unsplash)

On the 11th of October 2023, at a ceremony held in Dubai, Span Communications was bestowed with the Asian Leadership Award for marketing excellence in travel and tourism.

Span Communications' chief executive officer, Naresh Kheterpal, stated, "Receiving the Asian Leadership Award for Marketing Excellence in Travel and Tourism is a source of immense pride. It is a validation of our tireless efforts in bringing the enchantment of travel to life through compelling communication."

The agency, equipped with a media buying arm, wields media planning and buying capabilities, ensuring that its clients' stories are amplified across platforms and regions.


Tags
First Published on Oct 13, 2023 2:59 PM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

Tata Projects to modernize IT landscape with SAP solution

Tata Projects to modernize IT landscape with SAP solution

Quantum Brief

Yezdi and Jawa launch the 'Yezdi' song, created by Punjabi artist Satinder Sartaaj

Yezdi and Jawa launch the 'Yezdi' song, created by Punjabi artist Satinder Sartaaj

Quantum Brief

JK Tyre Motorsport launches India's first drifting competition

JK Tyre Motorsport launches India's first drifting competition

Quantum Brief

Kareena Kapoor Khan partners with SUGAR Cosmetics founders to launch Korean skincare brand Quench Botanics

Kareena Kapoor Khan partners with SUGAR Cosmetics founders to launch Korean skincare brand Quench Botanics

Quantum Brief

Why Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath avoids Hermes and Louis Vuitton

Why Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath avoids Hermes and Louis Vuitton

Quantum Brief

Digital adoption in Indian industry will gather momentum: Siemens

Digital adoption in Indian industry will gather momentum: Siemens

Quantum Brief

Publicis Groupe's Q3 organic revenue up 5.3 percent

Publicis Groupe's Q3 organic revenue up 5.3 percent