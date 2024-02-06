Storyboard18 DNPA Conclave and Awards 2024: Winners list

The wait is over. Winners of the Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA) Awards 2024 have been announced.
Mission Karma Yogi took away the award in the Education category. Bhim UPI won in the financial reforms category.
The Women & Child Welfare Reforms award went to Poshan TrackerApp, the Sustainability And Environment Protection award went to Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, the Governance & Administrative Reforms went to Umang.
Last but not the least, the Ease Of Doing Business award went to Single Window Interface for Facilitating Trade, while DigiLocker took the Ease of Living award home.
DNPA Awards 2024 acknowledged the cutting-edge digital initiatives that have significantly contributed to India's progress, propelling its digital success story. Storyboard18 is the Knowledge Partner for the DNPA Conclave & Awards 2024.
The grand jury for the same was chaired by former Union Minister and senior Parliamentarian of India, Suresh Prabhu. The jury also comprised of other notable figures: Sanjeev Bikhchandani, Founder and Executive Vice Chairman, Info Edge; Ajay Prakash Sawhney, former Secretary, MEITY, Government of India, Shashi Sekhar Vempati, Former CEO of Prasar Bharati; Dr. Aruna Sharma, Former Secretary, MEITY, Government of India and Practitioner Development Economist, Arvind Gupta, Co-Founder, Digital India Foundation; Robert Ravi, Chief Technology Officer, Government of Tamil Nadu; Prasoon Joshi, chairman, McCann Worldgroup Asia Pacific and CEO & CCO at McCann Worldgroup India; N.S. Nappinai, Supreme Court Advocate and founder, Cyber Saathi Foundation; Vinit Goenka, Author and Former BJP Spokesperson; and Vivan Sharan, Founder and Partner, Koan Advisory Group.