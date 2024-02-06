Internet cannot be a place where the law doesn’t reach: Rajeev Chandrasekhar on OTT regulation

The internet should not become a place where there is no law said Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State, Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India at the Storyboard18 DNPA Conclave and Awards 2024 while addressing issues on OTT content regulation.

When asked if the IT Rules are far-reaching Chandrasekhar said, “Anybody who characterizes the IT Rules as being arbitrary or far reaching or censorship has not read the IT Rules well.”

“If you read the rules, you will find that the rules are absolutely clear, simple and consistent, guardrails to protect the consumer. What we laid down, are 11 types of unlawful content that should not be on any platform because they are noy just unlawful as per the IT act but also unlawful under the Criminal Code. For example, CSAM (Child Sexual Abuse Material). Nobody can argue that prohibiting child sexual abuse material on any platform or the internet is far reaching,” he said.