Storyboard18 Visionaries: Top marketers felicitated - Part 1

In the sprawling ballroom at Taj West End in the heart of Bengaluru, chief marketing officers from across diverse brands and industries gathered to celebrate the leading minds in the industry and each other. There were brands that sold vehicles, brands that sold single malts, brands that sold biscuits, brands that sold malabar paratha and of course there were the tech geniuses too. They were all there to celebrate a new kind of marketing - one driven by purpose. Storyboard18's Bangalore Chapter of Visionaries had brought together the city's brightest marketing minds, echoing the success of its Delhi debut in 2023.

Varun Berry, Managing Director, Britannia Industries felicitated industry experts during the second chapter of Visionaries in Bengaluru. Find out who they were...

Joyeeta Ghosal, Director - Brand Marketing at Gokwik. Under her leadership, Gokwik's Cashless Revolution campaign garnered over 1 million shares on social media, propelling the brand to the forefront of the fintech sector.

Pranesh Urs, VP & Head of Marketing at Ather - the marketing marvel who’s known for spearheading disruptive marketing campaigns. Mr. Urs played a pivotal role in popularizing electric vehicles. With a focus on innovation and sustainability, he established Ather as a prominent player in the electric scooter market.

Ashish Mishra, EVP of Marketing at Acko Insurance. Under Mishra’s leadership, Acko Insurance has implemented innovative advertising campaigns, driving market penetration and establishing Acko as a disruptor in the industry. His dynamic approach to marketing has propelled Acko Insurance to the forefront of digital insurance, setting new benchmarks for customer-centric innovation and brand differentiation.

Ankit Taparia, Head of Marketing at Yulu. Taparia pioneered innovative marketing strategies that have propelled Yulu to the forefront of the micro- mobility revolution, effectively promoting eco-friendly transportation solutions in urban centers.

Ishita Grover, Director of Marketing at OnePlus for the next felicitation. Grover is a celebrated visionary who spearheaded disruptive marketing campaigns that resonate deeply with tech-savvy consumers. Her creative flair and customer- centric approach have solidified OnePlus meteoric rise to prominence in the competitive smartphone market with a distinct blend of innovation and community engagement.

Mohit Rathi, VP - Customer Growth & Engagement at Porter. Mr. Rathi is a highly accomplished marketing leader under whose expertise Porter witnessed an unprecedented 50% surge in customer retention, fueled by ingenious loyalty schemes and tailored marketing strategies. His unwavering commitment to excellence and customer-centric ethos mark him as an indispensable visionary shaping the very fabric of modern logistics.