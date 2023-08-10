Tata-backed Air India rebranding with new livery, logo today; not dumping Maharaja

Air India’s 77-year-old mascot — the Maharaja — will not retire anytime soon but the potbellied Maharaja’s role will be reduced, as per a Financial Express report. The popular mascot may be present in the airline’s premium classes and airport lounges.

This initiative is part of Air India's rebranding efforts. The new logo featuring a three-color combination - red, white, and purple is set to be unveiled in New Delhi today. This shift in branding has its ties with the upcoming merging of Vistara into Air India, incorporating purple from the former’s identity.

Tracing our legacy through the evolution of our logos! From Tata Airlines in 1932 to our emblem adorned with the wheel of Konark, each logo takes shape of a fabled chapter in our journey. #TreasuresOfAI #TBT #ThrowbackThursday pic.twitter.com/tvzCBLyuQv — Air India (@airindia) August 10, 2023

Air India’s decision to keep the Maharaja mascot is because of the nostalgic appeal and alignment with the airline's ambition of being recognized as a "global brand with an Indian heart".

Storyboard18 reported in January 2023 that the company onboarded London-based brand and design consultancy firm Futurebrands to design Air India’s new branding strategy.

In June 2023, Storyboard18 was the first to report that the airline major assigned its creative duties to McCann Worldgroup India. The responsibilities of the agency include developing a new brand platform and a comprehensive range of multi-channel marketing communication.