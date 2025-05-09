            

Eveready appoints Anirban Banerjee as CEO

Banerjee currently serves as Senior Vice President and Strategic Business Unit (SBU) Head for Batteries, Flashlights and Lighting.

Banerjee has also played pivotal roles in brand and business transformation at Nature’s Basket Retail, Reliance Infocomm, and AB Electrolux.

Eveready has announced the appointment of Anirban Banerjee as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company. As per the exchange filings, the appointment will be effective from May 10, 2025.

The decision comes on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC).

Banerjee, who is currently serving as Senior Vice President and Strategic Business Unit (SBU) Head for Batteries, Flashlights and Lighting, brings with him over 25 years of leadership experience across the FMCG, consumer durables and retail sectors. His extensive career spans domestic and international markets, with a strong track record in business management, marketing and innovation.

In his current role, Banerjee has been at the forefront of transformation initiatives for one of India’s leading battery and flashlight brands, driving growth and product innovation. Prior to this, he held key leadership roles at the Godrej Group, including Head of Marketing & Ecommerce at Godrej Indonesia and Global Head of Innovation at Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., where he was instrumental in developing new product pipelines and expanding international business operations.

Banerjee has also played pivotal roles in brand and business transformation at Nature’s Basket Retail, Reliance Infocomm, and AB Electrolux.

An alumnus of St. Stephen’s College, Delhi, Banerjee also holds an MBA from the Symbiosis Centre for Management & HRD, Pune.


