ZEE Entertainment appoints Rohit Suri as Chief Human Resources Officer

ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEE), has announced the appointment of Rohit Suri as the Chief Human Resources Officer with effect from 12th May 2025. In this role, Suri will be based at the Company’s headquarters in Mumbai and will report into the chief executive officer, Punit Goenka.
Suri's role will encompass implementation of innovative HR policies and strategies to drive a high-performance and collaborative work culture for robust growth.
Speaking on the development, Goenka said, "I am glad to welcome Rohit, who joins us at a pertinent juncture, as we aim to strengthen the HR operations, people strategy and overall organisational culture to build a future-ready workplace. With his strong expertise and understanding in talent development and cultural integration especially within the Media & Entertainment sector, we look forward to fostering an environment of higher innovation and collaboration in the Company.”
Suri said, “I am excited to drive this momentum forward and cultivate a more performance-oriented environment that contributes meaningfully to the overall strategic growth plans of the Company.”
Suri comes with over 25 years of diverse experience across consumer internet, technology and media companies. He has worked across South Asia, APAC and Europe and held leadership roles spearheading change, business transformation, leadership development programmes, HR project management and cultural integration.
Suri was previously associated with Netflix India as the head of talent and has served at several renowned companies in the technology and entertainment industries, with a focus on building a culture of digital innovation and data-driven decision-making.