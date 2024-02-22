The Body Shop India operations not impacted by UK business restructuring: Quest Retail's Shriti Malhotra

The Body Shop India clarified that the recent announcement on plans to restructure the UK business will not have an impact on the India business and all its stores in India will operate as usual. Quest Retail runs the India operations of the brand as franchise partner. This administration process relates to The Body Shop UK business only and does not impact the Global Head Franchise Partners.

Earlier last week, the Directors of The Body Shop International Ltd appointed business advisory firm FRP as administrators of the company, which operates the brand’s UK business. The administrators announced job cuts and certain store closures in the UK market. They also stated that relationships with key franchise and wholesale partners in Asia, West Asia and Europe “would be a cornerstone of future success.”

The Body Shop’s UK business had fallen into administration, putting more than 2,000 jobs and 200 stores at risk in a further blow to Britain’s shopping districts, as per Bloomberg.