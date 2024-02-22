comScore            

The Body Shop India operations not impacted by UK business restructuring: Quest Retail's Shriti Malhotra

The administrators announced job cuts and store closures in the UK market.

By  Storyboard18Feb 22, 2024 8:27 AM
The Body Shop’s UK business had fallen into administration, putting more than 2,000 jobs and 200 stores at risk in a further blow to Britain’s shopping districts, as per Bloomberg. (Image source: ContactPigeon)

The Body Shop India clarified that the recent announcement on plans to restructure the UK business will not have an impact on the India business and all its stores in India will operate as usual. Quest Retail runs the India operations of the brand as franchise partner. This administration process relates to The Body Shop UK business only and does not impact the Global Head Franchise Partners.

Earlier last week, the Directors of The Body Shop International Ltd appointed business advisory firm FRP as administrators of the company, which operates the brand’s UK business. The administrators announced job cuts and certain store closures in the UK market. They also stated that relationships with key franchise and wholesale partners in Asia, West Asia and Europe “would be a cornerstone of future success.”

The Body Shop’s UK business had fallen into administration, putting more than 2,000 jobs and 200 stores at risk in a further blow to Britain’s shopping districts, as per Bloomberg.

Shriti Malhotra, Group CEO, Quest Retail, The Body Shop India, said, “India is one of the top markets for The Body Shop globally, and our consistent growth reflects the popularity of brand and the immense opportunities we are tapping into. All our stores are open as usual. Customers can shop in our stores and online for their favourite products. The Body Shop India will continue to scale-up and focus on omni-channel expansion, while leveraging newer opportunities in retail, quick commerce and high convenience formats, so that the strong brand affinity built in India is well supported by easy and expansive access to our customers.”


First Published on Feb 22, 2024 8:27 AM

