Times Group signs JV with Pickleball Asia to start Pickleball World Series

The Times Group is partnering with Pickleball Asia to start the Pickleball World Series. The Pickleball World Series will start in the United States and travel across different continents with six major events in a year.

Pickleball is a fusion of tennis, table tennis and badminton. Its accessible gameplay has attracted enthusiasts of all age groups across the globe as well as sports stars and celebrities including champions from these three racquet sports.

While there are several existing competitions and leagues in the US, the Pickleball World Series will be the first tournament with global ambitions and will also have an entertainment quotient. In the first year, the Pickleball World Series will comprise of 64 players in the individual format and six teams comprising four players each, from the US and the rest of the world, including India.

“Pickleball is gaining ground as the game for urban sports enthusiasts. Times Group is known for its innovation and ability to be ahead of the curve in every one of its initiatives and we hope that this effort to take the fastest growing modern sport to the next level will inspire its exponential growth all over the world including in India. I personally believe that in five to seven years, Pickleball will overtake Tennis in terms of participation,” said Times Group Managing Director Vineet Jain.

“Rapidly accelerating participation and increasing fandom is driving the popularity of many innovative sports globally. That is the opportunity we spotted in Pickleball, an exciting sport that is being enjoyed by millions the world over. Powered by passion and fuelled by competition, this fun and immersive sport has won over the hearts of Gen Z and Millennials, making it a natural choice for our partnership and an important addition to our portfolio of strong brands,” said Times Group CEO, New Media and Investments, N Subramanian.