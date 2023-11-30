Vicky Kaushal turns Zomato employee?

Zomato has joined forces with the Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal to pay a special tribute to India's first Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw. As part of the collaboration, Vicky Kaushal, in a unique twist, will be seen stepping into a different role for a day, playing, crafting, and sending orders on Zomato. In Zomato's latest ad film, Zomato users are greeted with notifications written by Vicky Kaushal himself. From creating personalized breakfast requests to exploring pizza preferences, such as the choice of pineapples as toppings, the actor embodies the commanding nature of his character. Creating a seamless connection between the film and the Zomato platform, the actor also encourages people to watch "Sam Bahadur" in theaters.