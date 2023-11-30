Vicky Kaushal turns Zomato employee?

Zomato has joined forces with the Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal to pay a special tribute to India's first Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw. As part of the collaboration, Vicky Kaushal, in a unique twist, will be seen stepping into a different role for a day, playing, crafting, and sending orders on Zomato. In Zomato's latest ad film, Zomato users are greeted with notifications written by Vicky Kaushal himself. From creating personalized breakfast requests to exploring pizza preferences, such as the choice of pineapples as toppings, the actor embodies the commanding nature of his character. Creating a seamless connection between the film and the Zomato platform, the actor also encourages people to watch "Sam Bahadur" in theaters.
This collaboration extends beyond the screen to social media content that captivates audiences, tailored notifications that tantalize taste buds, visually appealing app banners, and cityscape hoardings. Zomato and Vicky Kaushal offer users a distinctive fusion of delightful orders and engaging stories, transforming every interaction into an enjoyable experience.
As part of the celebrations, Zomato also hosted a special secret screening of Sam Bahadur for its delivery partners in Delhi. Vicky Kaushal, portraying reel-life Sam, graced the screening as a surprise for the 200 delivery partners who attended it.