comScore

Quantum Brief

Vicky Kaushal turns Zomato employee?

Vicky Kaushal, in a unique twist, will be seen stepping into a different role for a day, playing, crafting, and sending orders on Zomato.

By  Storyboard18Nov 30, 2023 2:29 PM
Vicky Kaushal turns Zomato employee?
In Zomato's latest ad film, Zomato users are greeted with notifications written by Vicky Kaushal himself.

Zomato has joined forces with the Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal to pay a special tribute to India's first Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw. As part of the collaboration, Vicky Kaushal, in a unique twist, will be seen stepping into a different role for a day, playing, crafting, and sending orders on Zomato.     In Zomato's latest ad film, Zomato users are greeted with notifications written by Vicky Kaushal himself. From creating personalized breakfast requests to exploring pizza preferences, such as the choice of pineapples as toppings, the actor embodies the commanding nature of his character. Creating a seamless connection between the film and the Zomato platform, the actor also encourages people to watch "Sam Bahadur" in theaters.

This collaboration extends beyond the screen to social media content that captivates audiences, tailored notifications that tantalize taste buds, visually appealing app banners, and cityscape hoardings. Zomato and Vicky Kaushal offer users a distinctive fusion of delightful orders and engaging stories, transforming every interaction into an enjoyable experience. 

As part of the celebrations, Zomato also hosted a special secret screening of Sam Bahadur for its delivery partners in Delhi. Vicky Kaushal, portraying reel-life Sam, graced the screening as a surprise for the 200 delivery partners who attended it. 


Tags
First Published on Nov 30, 2023 2:29 PM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

Wipro Consumer Care acquires VVF's Jo, Doy and Bacter Shields; expands its personal wash portfolio

Wipro Consumer Care acquires VVF's Jo, Doy and Bacter Shields; expands its personal wash portfolio

Quantum Brief

Truecaller's in-app publisher, Truecaller Ads expands its offerings to brands

Truecaller's in-app publisher, Truecaller Ads expands its offerings to brands

Quantum Brief

Bewakoof appoints Rashmika Mandanna as new brand ambassador

Bewakoof appoints Rashmika Mandanna as new brand ambassador

Quantum Brief

Cheil bags fashion-led hypermarket Vishal Mega Mart's creative mandate

Cheil bags fashion-led hypermarket Vishal Mega Mart's creative mandate

Quantum Brief

BookMyShow turns profitable after recording operating revenue nearing Rs. 1000 crores

BookMyShow turns profitable after recording operating revenue nearing Rs. 1000 crores

Quantum Brief

Indian Gen Z are trend-setters: Instagram study

Indian Gen Z are trend-setters: Instagram study

Quantum Brief

BCCI approaches NCLT for insolvency of Byju's over unpaid Rs. 158 crore

BCCI approaches NCLT for insolvency of Byju's over unpaid Rs. 158 crore

Quantum Brief

Flipkart's SPOYL partners with Netflix's upcoming 'Archies' to launch official merchandise

Flipkart's SPOYL partners with Netflix's upcoming 'Archies' to launch official merchandise