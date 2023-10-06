comScore

Quantum Brief

Zepto partners with cricketer Jasprit Bumrah to launch new ad campaign

This campaign marks the first time that the Indian audiences will experience high-intensity SFX that rival the big screens of the cinema.

By  Storyboard18Oct 6, 2023 6:22 PM
Jasprit Bumrah will be seen in a series of three ad films. (Image sourced via Moneycontrol)

Zepto, lands its latest collaboration with Jasprit Bumrah, as the face of the brand. Conceptualized by L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, the campaign is named ‘Groceries delivered at Bumrah speed.’

The film was first spotted on Virendra Sehwag’s Twitter this morning. batsman set up the Twitter commentary box for a conversation. Joining the box was Shikhar Dhawan.

Jasprit Bumrah will be seen in a series of three ad films.

Jasprit Bumrah shares, "Zepto shares my passion for precision in every delivery, just as I strive for accuracy on the cricket field. It's an ideal synergy, and I'm genuinely excited to be a part of this journey".

This campaign marks the first time that the Indian audiences will experience high-intensity SFX that rival the big screens of the cinema.

Zepto's chief growth officer, Viral Jhaveri, "Our partnership with Jasprit underscores our commitment to pushing boundaries, achieving perfection, and delivering with speed, consistency and precision, much like Bumrah on the cricket field.”

"Zepto and Bumrah is a marriage made in marketing heaven. On the face of it, having India's fastest bowler endorse a quick commerce brand seems obvious. So it was important the campaign used him in a way that was less than obvious. This film and the two to follow deliver on that, using Bumrah in a fresh, surprising, uniquely Zepto way," said Kartik Smetacek, jt national creative director, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi. The agency had also created the brand’s previous campaign ‘Indian Stretchable Time’ featuring Usha Uthup, Shankar Mahadevan and Kailesh Kher.

The Bumrah campaign will anchor on Hotstar, along with various other OTT platforms, Zepto's app, social media channels, and digital platforms. Outdoor advertising will feature in all major cities where Zepto operates.


First Published on Oct 6, 2023 6:22 PM

