“Bent, Not Broken”: Ranveer Allahbadia hints at reinvention amid ongoing legal scrutiny

YouTuber and influencer Ranveer Allahbadia, aka BeerBiceps, has broken his silence amid the ongoing legal turmoil surrounding his controversial remark on the now-infamous India’s Got Latent show.

In a recent Instagram post, Allahbadia shared a reflective message signaling personal transformation and resilience. He wrote, “Bent, not broken. Still gotta change the world.”

The post comes even as the Maharashtra Cyber Cell mulls legal action against him over alleged non-cooperation during the investigation. Authorities had summoned Allahbadia along with fellow creators Samay Raina, Ashish Chanchlani and Apoorva Mukhija. While the others reportedly recorded their statements in February, Allahbadia has yet to respond, according to reports.

From Peak to Public Backlash

The controversy erupted when Allahbadia posed a provocative question to a contestant on India’s Got Latent. He said, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex for the rest of your life or would you join in once and stop it forever?"

The joke drew nationwide outrage, triggering multiple FIRs, online condemnation and investigations by Maharashtra and Assam police. Though the Supreme Court granted interim protection from arrest, the backlash prompted Allahbadia to issue a public apology in a video titled "Let’s Talk", where he acknowledged his misstep and promised greater sensitivity in future content.