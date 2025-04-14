            
  • Home
  • social-media
  • bent-not-broken-ranveer-allahbadia-hints-at-reinvention-amid-ongoing-legal-scrutiny-62235

“Bent, Not Broken”: Ranveer Allahbadia hints at reinvention amid ongoing legal scrutiny

In a recent Instagram post, Allahbadia shared a reflective message signaling personal transformation and resilience. He wrote, “Bent, not broken. Still gotta change the world.”

By  Storyboard18Apr 14, 2025 12:31 PM
“Bent, Not Broken”: Ranveer Allahbadia hints at reinvention amid ongoing legal scrutiny
Speaking with actor Emraan Hashmi in his podcast, he described the experience as “a shock,” saying, “I was genuinely at my peak, and then we crashed and burned. At this point, I’m the powder, and the powder is collecting itself to shape up again.”

YouTuber and influencer Ranveer Allahbadia, aka BeerBiceps, has broken his silence amid the ongoing legal turmoil surrounding his controversial remark on the now-infamous India’s Got Latent show.

In a recent Instagram post, Allahbadia shared a reflective message signaling personal transformation and resilience. He wrote, “Bent, not broken. Still gotta change the world.”

images.storyboard18.com

The post comes even as the Maharashtra Cyber Cell mulls legal action against him over alleged non-cooperation during the investigation. Authorities had summoned Allahbadia along with fellow creators Samay Raina, Ashish Chanchlani and Apoorva Mukhija. While the others reportedly recorded their statements in February, Allahbadia has yet to respond, according to reports.

From Peak to Public Backlash

The controversy erupted when Allahbadia posed a provocative question to a contestant on India’s Got Latent. He said, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex for the rest of your life or would you join in once and stop it forever?"

The joke drew nationwide outrage, triggering multiple FIRs, online condemnation and investigations by Maharashtra and Assam police. Though the Supreme Court granted interim protection from arrest, the backlash prompted Allahbadia to issue a public apology in a video titled "Let’s Talk", where he acknowledged his misstep and promised greater sensitivity in future content.

In recent appearances and posts, Allahbadia has begun reframing his narrative, not as a fall from grace, but as a moment of reckoning. Speaking with actor Emraan Hashmi in his podcast, he described the experience as “a shock,” saying, “I was genuinely at my peak, and then we crashed and burned. At this point, I’m the powder, and the powder is collecting itself to shape up again.”


Tags
First Published on Apr 14, 2025 12:31 PM

More from Storyboard18

Social Media

Instagram tests ‘Locked Reels’; aims to boost creator engagement through secret codes

Instagram tests ‘Locked Reels’; aims to boost creator engagement through secret codes

Brand Makers

Virat Kohli revamps Instagram; personal feed now free of brand promotions

Virat Kohli revamps Instagram; personal feed now free of brand promotions

Brand Marketing

Microsoft sacks two employees for protesting at 50th anniversary event

Microsoft sacks two employees for protesting at 50th anniversary event

Brand Makers

WPP drops Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion language amid political headwinds

WPP drops Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion language amid political headwinds

How it Works

Kunal Kamra calls out T-Series for copyright notice over "gaddar" video

Kunal Kamra calls out T-Series for copyright notice over "gaddar" video

Brand Makers

Dream team behind Dream11's blockbuster IPL campaign joins Storyboard18's Global Pioneers Summit

Dream team behind Dream11's blockbuster IPL campaign joins Storyboard18's Global Pioneers Summit

How it Works

Reddit's urban surge: 37% visitor growth fuels political, news hub status

Reddit's urban surge: 37% visitor growth fuels political, news hub status