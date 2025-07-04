            
Is that the Galwan poster? Salman Khan’s subtle tease sends fans into a frenzy

On Friday morning, Khan shared a contemplative photo of himself with a motivational message, "Mehnat karo sahi disha mein. Unhi par woh meherbaan, aur banayega unhi ko unke hunar ka pehelwan... In English…you translate."

By  Storyboard18Jul 4, 2025 11:32 AM
While Salman has remained tight-lipped about the project, industry sources have hinted that the actor is set to headline a patriotic action drama inspired by real events. (Photo: X)

Salman Khan may not have made any official announcements about his much-rumoured Galwan Valley project, but a recent post on X has sent his fans into full detective mode. On Friday morning, Khan shared a contemplative photo of himself with a motivational message, "Mehnat karo sahi disha mein. Unhi par woh meherbaan, aur banayega unhi ko unke hunar ka pehelwan... In English…you translate (🤷‍♂️)."

While fans appreciated the philosophical tone, what truly stirred up speculation was a poster placed behind Salman, partially visible but seemingly themed around the Galwan Valley clash. Within hours, social media was buzzing with fan theories.

One user commented, “Behind him, see #Galwan paint poster. I am excited for your movie". Another asked directly, “Is that poster of your new film, behind you?”

The cryptic setup has fueled chatter that this may be an unofficial tease for his next project, a film based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash, reportedly going on floors in July.

While Salman has remained tight-lipped about the project, industry sources have hinted that the actor is set to headline a patriotic action drama inspired by real events. If the poster is indeed connected to the film, this would be the first visual cue from the yet-unannounced production. Meanwhile, Salman Khan was last seen in Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss.


First Published on Jul 4, 2025 11:24 AM

