            
  • Home
  • social-media
  • canadian-creators-bengaluru-rental-shock-goes-viral-rs-19-lakh-deposit-sparks-outrage-72892

Canadian creator’s Bengaluru rental shock goes viral; Rs 19 lakh deposit sparks outrage

“Absolutely bonkers what landlords are expecting these days,” Friesen tweeted. “I could literally buy a new Mahindra Thar for less than this deposit.” He also put out a call for recommendations, asking Bengaluru’s residents if there are properties in Indiranagar that require only a 2–3 month deposit, within a rent range of Rs 80,000 to 1 lakh.

By  Storyboard18Jul 3, 2025 6:15 PM
Canadian creator’s Bengaluru rental shock goes viral; Rs 19 lakh deposit sparks outrage
Friesen’s tweet has since gone viral, striking a chord with thousands of tenants who are grappling with the city's unregulated rental landscape. (Photo: X)

A Canadian digital creator’s astonishment over a sky-high security deposit in Bengaluru has ignited a broader conversation about the city’s soaring rental market. Caleb Friesen, who has lived in India for eight years, took to X (formerly Twitter) to express disbelief at being asked to pay Rs 19.25 lakh as a security deposit for a 3 BHK apartment in Diamond District, Domlur, on top of a monthly rent of Rs 1.75 lakh.

“Absolutely bonkers what landlords are expecting these days,” Friesen tweeted. “I could literally buy a new Mahindra Thar for less than this deposit.” He also put out a call for recommendations, asking Bengaluru’s residents if there are properties in Indiranagar that require only a 2–3 month deposit, within a rent range of Rs 80,000 to 1 lakh.

Friesen’s tweet has since gone viral, striking a chord with thousands of tenants who are grappling with the city's unregulated rental landscape. In Bengaluru, landlords commonly ask for 10-month deposits, especially in prime localities like Indiranagar, Domlur, or Koramangala, despite no legal mandate enforcing such a practice.

The backlash has renewed calls for regulatory clarity and tenant protection in India’s tech capital, where the influx of startups, expats, and IT professionals has pushed rents and deposits to unsustainable levels.


Tags
First Published on Jul 3, 2025 6:15 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

The trio of video, social and retail to lead India’s adex growth in 2025: MAGNA

The trio of video, social and retail to lead India’s adex growth in 2025: MAGNA

How it Works

Tech Layoffs: TikTok plans layoffs as US e-commerce efforts falter

Tech Layoffs: TikTok plans layoffs as US e-commerce efforts falter

Social Media

16-year-old Mercedes sparks debate on India’s vintage car scrappage rules

16-year-old Mercedes sparks debate on India’s vintage car scrappage rules

Social Media

Samay Raina's comeback! 'India’s Got Latent' returns on new channel amid controversy and star endorsements

Samay Raina's comeback! 'India’s Got Latent' returns on new channel amid controversy and star endorsements

Brand Makers

“What’s ‘conderned’?”: Shashi Tharoor responds after Suhel Seth points out typo

“What’s ‘conderned’?”: Shashi Tharoor responds after Suhel Seth points out typo

Social Media

Meta cracks down on finfluencer fraud with mandatory SEBI verification for investment ads

Meta cracks down on finfluencer fraud with mandatory SEBI verification for investment ads

Digital

Prada acknowledges Kolhapuri inspiration after backlash over ‘copied’ sandal design

Prada acknowledges Kolhapuri inspiration after backlash over ‘copied’ sandal design