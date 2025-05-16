            
  • Home
  • social-media
  • meta-urges-judge-to-dismiss-ftc-monopoly-case-over-instagram-whatsapp-deals-66129

Meta urges judge to dismiss FTC monopoly case over Instagram, WhatsApp deals

The FTC’s lawsuit, which has been on trial since April 14, accuses Meta of buying Instagram and WhatsApp to crush competition.

By  Storyboard18May 16, 2025 8:55 AM
Meta urges judge to dismiss FTC monopoly case over Instagram, WhatsApp deals
Meta also pushed back on the FTC’s attempt to define a narrow market of friends-and-family sharing platforms like Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat, excluding apps like TikTok, YouTube, or Reddit.

Meta, the company behind Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, has asked a U.S. judge to throw out a major antitrust case brought by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), arguing that the agency has failed to prove that Meta holds an illegal monopoly in social media, Reuters reported.

As per the media report, the FTC’s lawsuit, which has been on trial since April 14, accuses Meta of buying Instagram and WhatsApp to crush competition. The government wants the court to undo those acquisitions, saying Meta bought the apps to stop them from becoming threats.

But Meta told the court on Thursday that the FTC’s arguments don’t hold up. The company said WhatsApp was never meant to be a social network like Facebook and CEO Mark Zuckerberg knew that even before the deal. Meta also argued that Instagram actually grew and improved after the acquisition.

Meta is hoping the judge, James Boasberg, agrees to end the case early based on the evidence so far. If not, the trial will continue and could last into June. The judge could then decide whether Meta broke the law by maintaining a monopoly. If that happens, a second trial would follow to decide what action should be taken.

Meta also pushed back on the FTC’s attempt to define a narrow market of friends-and-family sharing platforms like Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat, excluding apps like TikTok, YouTube, or Reddit. Meta said that all of these platforms compete for users’ attention by showing the most engaging content.


Tags
First Published on May 16, 2025 8:55 AM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Virat Kohli's CBSE class 10 marksheet goes viral; check his highest and lowest scores

Virat Kohli's CBSE class 10 marksheet goes viral; check his highest and lowest scores

How it Works

India may discourage film shooting, destination weddings in Turkiye, Azerbaijan amid Indo-Pak tensions

India may discourage film shooting, destination weddings in Turkiye, Azerbaijan amid Indo-Pak tensions

Advertising

AI vs. Agencies: Mark Zuckerberg's vision of ad disruption sparks debate in India

AI vs. Agencies: Mark Zuckerberg's vision of ad disruption sparks debate in India

Digital

India restores access to Chinese, Turkish X handles after temporary suspension

India restores access to Chinese, Turkish X handles after temporary suspension

Brand Makers

Ranveer Allahbadia on Piers Morgan's show: Internet praises influencer, sparks redemption chatter online

Ranveer Allahbadia on Piers Morgan's show: Internet praises influencer, sparks redemption chatter online

How it Works

#BoycottTurkey trends on social media amid India-Pakistan tensions

#BoycottTurkey trends on social media amid India-Pakistan tensions

How it Works

DPIIT: M&E startups cross 2,400 mark, constitute 1.46% of total startup ecosystem

DPIIT: M&E startups cross 2,400 mark, constitute 1.46% of total startup ecosystem