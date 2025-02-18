            
Samay Raina Controversy: Tanmay Bhat's sarcastic video sparks speculation amid ongoing controversy

By  Storyboard18Feb 18, 2025 6:11 PM
Tanmay Bhat’s video was posted shortly after news of the Supreme Court’s comments surfaced. (Image sourced via Instagram)

Stand-up comedian and content creator Tanmay Bhat has shared a humorous yet cryptic video on Instagram, which has caught the attention of social media users. In the video, Bhat is seen dancing in slow motion to the Bollywood song Ranjha from Shershaah, particularly during the part where singer B Praak croons “Mera Dola Ni Aaya.” The video also features his friend, Naveed Manakkodan.

Accompanying the video, Bhat captioned the post: “Me watching the news every day.”

The post has sparked speculation, especially given its timing amid the ongoing controversy involving content creators Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, and Samay Raina. Allahbadia has faced backlash over a controversial remark about watching parents have sex, which was made on a members-only episode of India’s Got Latent, a show created by Samay Raina.

Tanmay Bhat, who is known to be a close friend of Samay Raina, had previously appeared alongside him on Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati.

On February 18, the Supreme Court strongly criticized Ranveer Allahbadia for his controversial remarks, condemning them as “dirty thoughts vomited on a YouTube show.”

Tanmay Bhat’s video was posted shortly after news of the Supreme Court’s comments surfaced. While there is no direct confirmation that his video is a response to the controversy, many social media users have drawn connections between the two events. Some speculate that Bhat is subtly reacting to the situation, while others suggest he is relieved to have not been part of the controversial episode of India’s Got Latent.


First Published on Feb 18, 2025 6:11 PM

