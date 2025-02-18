Samay Raina Controversy: Tanmay Bhat's sarcastic video sparks speculation amid ongoing controversy

Stand-up comedian and content creator Tanmay Bhat has shared a humorous yet cryptic video on Instagram, which has caught the attention of social media users. In the video, Bhat is seen dancing in slow motion to the Bollywood song Ranjha from Shershaah, particularly during the part where singer B Praak croons “Mera Dola Ni Aaya.” The video also features his friend, Naveed Manakkodan.

Accompanying the video, Bhat captioned the post: “Me watching the news every day.”

The post has sparked speculation, especially given its timing amid the ongoing controversy involving content creators Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, and Samay Raina. Allahbadia has faced backlash over a controversial remark about watching parents have sex, which was made on a members-only episode of India’s Got Latent, a show created by Samay Raina.

Tanmay Bhat, who is known to be a close friend of Samay Raina, had previously appeared alongside him on Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati.

On February 18, the Supreme Court strongly criticized Ranveer Allahbadia for his controversial remarks, condemning them as “dirty thoughts vomited on a YouTube show.”