Scam alert!: Nikhil Kamath warns users about scams in his name; has a request for brands too

      Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath today, shared a post on his social platforms about a scam that has been going around.

      By  Storyboard18Apr 12, 2024 2:06 PM
      “Please stop spamming, and everyone use a little common sense please," he said. (Image source: Forbes India)

      A post has been making rounds asking people to join a WhatsApp group where they recommend reliable stocks “that will rise” in April. The post has Nikhil Kamath’s photo on it. This is fake news. Kamath has nothing to do with the post or the recommendations.

      He shared on LinkedIn, “Scam alert, this is obviously not from me, I have never had or have any WhatsApp groups, nor do I give tips etc. Please report these…”

      He added, “Also to all the brands who reach out, I don't do paid promotions/collaborations/ads/paid speaking engagements of any kind.”

      “Please stop spamming, and everyone use a little common sense please," he said.


      First Published on Apr 12, 2024 2:06 PM

