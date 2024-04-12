Scam alert!: Nikhil Kamath warns users about scams in his name; has a request for brands too

Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath today, shared a post on his social platforms about a scam that has been going around.

A post has been making rounds asking people to join a WhatsApp group where they recommend reliable stocks “that will rise” in April. The post has Nikhil Kamath’s photo on it. This is fake news. Kamath has nothing to do with the post or the recommendations.

He shared on LinkedIn, “Scam alert, this is obviously not from me, I have never had or have any WhatsApp groups, nor do I give tips etc. Please report these…”

He added, “Also to all the brands who reach out, I don't do paid promotions/collaborations/ads/paid speaking engagements of any kind.”