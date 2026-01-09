Delivery agent assists family stranded without fuel in Bengaluru, wins praise online

A Bengaluru-based Swiggy delivery agent has won widespread appreciation online after a video showed him stopping to help a family stranded on the roadside due to running out of fuel.

The incident was shared on Instagram by the delivery agent, Anil Sahu, who briefly informed viewers about the situation. The video captured what many described as a simple but powerful act of kindness.

In the clip, Sahu is seen riding along a city road when he notices a man, his wife and their toddler son standing beside a motorcycle that had come to a halt. Sensing that something was wrong, he pulls over and asks the family what had happened.

The woman informs him that the motorcycle had completely run out of petrol, leaving them stranded and uncertain about their next steps. Without hesitation, Sahu states that he has spare fuel with him and can help them.

He is then seen parking his motorcycle, taking out a small plastic bottle filled with petrol and handing it to the man so the family can continue their journey. When the man attempts to offer money in return, Sahu refuses and informs him that no payment is required, asking the family to treat it simply as help.

The video quickly gained traction on social media, drawing warm reactions from viewers who praised the delivery agent for his empathy and selflessness.

Several users shared similar experiences in the comments, with one stating that helping without expecting anything in return is true kindness, while another recalled being assisted by a stranger who once helped push a scooter to the nearest petrol pump, an act they said they still remembered fondly.

First Published on Jan 9, 2026 12:03 PM