Infosys’ AI coder Devin rollout sparks fears of job losses for freshers and junior developers

Infosys has announced a broad partnership with US-based artificial intelligence startup Cognition to deploy Devin, an autonomous AI software engineer, across its internal operations and client projects, a move that has triggered debate within India’s technology community, particularly among freshers and junior developers concerned about job prospects.

The Bengaluru-headquartered IT services major stated that the partnership is aimed at scaling delivery capacity as enterprises increasingly demand faster outcomes while operating under tighter budgets. Devin, described by Cognition as an AI software engineer, is designed to independently carry out tasks such as writing code, fixing bugs, migrating legacy systems and completing end-to-end engineering workflows with limited human intervention.

Infosys informed that it has already begun rolling out Devin within its Financial Services practice, covering use cases across banking, payments, capital markets, insurance and wealth management. The company is also embedding the AI tool directly into customer organisations, where it will operate alongside human engineers. Infosys plans to expand the deployment to other verticals including retail, energy and healthcare.

According to a report by India Today, Infosys stated that experimentation with Devin over the past six months has resulted in material productivity gains. The company said projects traditionally viewed as time-intensive and manpower-heavy, such as complex COBOL migrations and JCP servlet modernisation, are now being completed significantly faster. Infosys added that these engagements have shifted from long-drawn timelines to streamlined executions delivered in record time.

While Infosys has positioned the deployment as a productivity enhancement, the announcement has fuelled concerns among early-career engineers who view the move as a potential signal of reduced demand for fresher hiring and junior developer roles.

First Published on Jan 12, 2026 1:54 PM