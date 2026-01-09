Deepinder Goyal pushes back against criticism of Zomato’s upcoming health device ‘Temple’

Zomato founder and chief executive officer Deepinder Goyal has responded to growing online commentary around Temple, an upcoming health-focused device associated with the company, urging doctors and influencers to hold off on judgement until official information is released.

In a LinkedIn post shared on Friday, Goyal said that Zomato has not made any public commercial announcements related to Temple, nor has it released any official benchmarking or scientific data. He added that the product remains under development and that the company is still months away from potentially introducing preview devices to the public.

“A lot of the work is still underway; we’re months away from introducing preview devices to the public, if at all,” Goyal wrote, addressing concerns raised by sections of the medical and influencer community.

Without naming specific individuals, Goyal appeared to criticise what he described as premature advice being given to consumers. He noted that some commentators were cautioning people against purchasing an “unvalidated” device that is not yet available for order or pre-order. “That’s funny, tbh,” he said.

The Zomato CEO said they would disclose scientific details and data only if and when it decides to commercialise Temple. Until then, he encouraged observers to remain curious rather than dismissive, while emphasising that scepticism has value when applied at the appropriate stage.

“Your scepticism is valuable, but at the right time,” Goyal wrote, adding a broader appeal to support Indian startups during early stages of innovation.

The post comes amid heightened scrutiny of health-tech products and claims made online, particularly by influencers and non-regulated voices. Goyal’s statement signals his intent to control the narrative around Temple until formal disclosures are made.

He has not yet shared details about the device’s functionality, regulatory pathway or launch timeline.

First Published on Jan 9, 2026 4:31 PM