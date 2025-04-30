            
ASCI under fire? | Varun Beverages' Q1 profit soars 35% | Sujatha V Kumar quits Visa

Storyboard18 brings you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.

By  Storyboard18Apr 30, 2025 5:58 PM
Between April and August 2024, ASCI flagged over 700 advertisements from illegal betting and gambling companies and forwarded them to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB)

PIL filed against illegal betting platforms; ASCI, celebs face scrutiny

Filed by petitioner Davinder Singh, the PIL urges the court to order the blocking and censorship of URLs, mobile apps, YouTube videos, and social media handles promoting illegal gambling activities.

Varun Beverages' Q1 profit soars 35% to Rs 726 crore

The company's revenue from operations also demonstrated robust growth, reaching ₹5,567 crore, a 29 percent rise from the ₹4,317 crore reported in the first quarter of the previous year.

ASCI’s relaxed rules spark fee surge; 'qualified' health, finance influencers to charge 30% more

Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI)'s decision to waive professional qualification requirements for financial and health influencers sharing general information may open doors for new creators, but it also raises concerns about misinformation and market credibility.

Snap posts modest revenue beat, warns of economic headwinds as advertisers pull back

Chief Financial Officer Derek Andersen told investors on an earnings call Tuesday that some advertisers are scaling back in response to changes in U.S. trade policy.

Sujatha V Kumar quits Visa as head of marketing for India and South Asia

Sujatha V Kumar has worked across P&G, The Coca-Cola Company, Google, The Royal Bank of Scotland.


