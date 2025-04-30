ASCI under fire? | Varun Beverages' Q1 profit soars 35% | Sujatha V Kumar quits Visa

ADVERTISEMENT
Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇
We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.
PIL filed against illegal betting platforms; ASCI, celebs face scrutiny
Filed by petitioner Davinder Singh, the PIL urges the court to order the blocking and censorship of URLs, mobile apps, YouTube videos, and social media handles promoting illegal gambling activities.
Varun Beverages' Q1 profit soars 35% to Rs 726 crore
The company's revenue from operations also demonstrated robust growth, reaching ₹5,567 crore, a 29 percent rise from the ₹4,317 crore reported in the first quarter of the previous year.
ASCI’s relaxed rules spark fee surge; 'qualified' health, finance influencers to charge 30% more
Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI)'s decision to waive professional qualification requirements for financial and health influencers sharing general information may open doors for new creators, but it also raises concerns about misinformation and market credibility.
Snap posts modest revenue beat, warns of economic headwinds as advertisers pull back
Chief Financial Officer Derek Andersen told investors on an earnings call Tuesday that some advertisers are scaling back in response to changes in U.S. trade policy.
Sujatha V Kumar quits Visa as head of marketing for India and South Asia
Sujatha V Kumar has worked across P&G, The Coca-Cola Company, Google, The Royal Bank of Scotland.