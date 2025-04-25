Maruti Suzuki's Q4 profit drops | PSUs fuel 'Reverse Auction' menace | Unilever CEO pins growth hopes on India

ADVERTISEMENT
Maruti Suzuki's Q4 profit drops 4.28% amidst rising ad and plant expenses
Maruti Suzuki's overall profit for the fiscal year 2025 climbed to Rs 13,955 crore--a 5.64% increase year-on-year.
WPP reports modest decline in Q1 revenue; India grew 5.5 percent fueled by GroupM's strong performance
Growth in India of 5.5% reflects continued strong new business momentum in particular at GroupM. Mark Read, WPP’s chief executive, characterized the results as “in line with expectations” and emphasized that the company was making headway on its longer-term priorities.
PSUs fuel 'Reverse Auction' menace, undermining media ethics and agency value
Industry veterans suggest that media retainers and commission frameworks must be standardized, urging industry bodies to take a more proactive role in advocating for change.
Unilever CEO Fernando Fernandez pins growth hopes on India, calls it a 'key anchor' for future strategy
Unilever CEO Fernando Fernandez placed a spotlight on India during his first earnings call as chief executive. His comments reflect the FMCG giant’s continued confidence in the Indian market.
I&B Ministry asks OTT platforms to enhance accessibility features for persons with disabilities
In the latest advisory, MIB has advised OTT platforms to fully comply with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, and the IT Rules. Self-regulatory bodies are also urged to ensure that content published on OTT platforms aligns with these legal requirements.