Post-Google ad era | Rise of online courses for creators | Haryana govt’s Gambling act | YouTube CXO move

Storyboard18 brings you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.

By  Storyboard18Apr 28, 2025 5:29 PM
As Google hits pause, companies that balanced traditional cookies with alternative ID initiatives are positioned to benefit. (Photo: Unsplash)

Could Google's cookie delay usher in a post-Google ad era?

Google's backpedaling is like setting fire to its own credibility, say experts, adding that years of discussion, massive investment, and no meaningful progress on privacy have deepened the industry’s skepticism toward Google.

Rise of online courses for creators and dreams of digital fame meeting hard realities

As social media stardom captivates a new generation, industry experts warn that persistence, skill, and a thick skin, not just ambition, are essential for success in the volatile world of content creation.

Digital Satta: Haryana govt’s new Gambling Act casts shadow over Opinion Trading platforms

It remains unclear when the state government will enforce the Act, which could effectively ban opinion trading platforms in Haryana.

DoT enforces Delhi HC order of blocking unauthorized IPL 2025 streaming platforms

The Delhi High Court recently granted injunction in favour of Star India Pvt. Ltd. against several rogue websites that were illegally live-streaming IPL 2025.

YouTube announces Gunjan Soni as Country Managing Director for India

Soni joins YouTube from ZALORA, where she served as Group CEO for six years based in Singapore.


First Published on Apr 28, 2025 5:28 PM

