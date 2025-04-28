Post-Google ad era | Rise of online courses for creators | Haryana govt’s Gambling act | YouTube CXO move

ADVERTISEMENT
Could Google's cookie delay usher in a post-Google ad era?
Google's backpedaling is like setting fire to its own credibility, say experts, adding that years of discussion, massive investment, and no meaningful progress on privacy have deepened the industry’s skepticism toward Google.
Rise of online courses for creators and dreams of digital fame meeting hard realities
As social media stardom captivates a new generation, industry experts warn that persistence, skill, and a thick skin, not just ambition, are essential for success in the volatile world of content creation.
Digital Satta: Haryana govt’s new Gambling Act casts shadow over Opinion Trading platforms
It remains unclear when the state government will enforce the Act, which could effectively ban opinion trading platforms in Haryana.
DoT enforces Delhi HC order of blocking unauthorized IPL 2025 streaming platforms
The Delhi High Court recently granted injunction in favour of Star India Pvt. Ltd. against several rogue websites that were illegally live-streaming IPL 2025.
YouTube announces Gunjan Soni as Country Managing Director for India
Soni joins YouTube from ZALORA, where she served as Group CEO for six years based in Singapore.