            
  • Home
  • special-coverage
  • googles-us-antitrust-trials-advertisers-prefer-ctv-google-mars-wrigley-up-media-spends-63023

Google's US antitrust trials | Advertisers prefer CTV: Google | Mars Wrigley up media spends

Storyboard18 brings you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.

By  Storyboard18Apr 23, 2025 5:01 PM
Google's US antitrust trials | Advertisers prefer CTV: Google | Mars Wrigley up media spends
Google says users can continue managing their cookie preferences through existing settings, a decision that comes as legal and industry pressures mount. (Photo: Unsplash)

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇

We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.

How Google’s ad tech power skews transparency and competition in India

Publishers, agencies, and independent media buyers have long flagged concerns about Google’s outsized influence on ad tech infrastructure and economics.

Creativeland Asia IP dispute, Delhi HC orders WinZO to deposit ₹30 lakh in three weeks

The central issue revolved around the tagline “Jeeto Har DinZo,” which Creativeland Advertising claims to have developed exclusively for WinZO Games during preliminary campaign discussions.

Google exec says advertisers are shifting gears as CTV becomes the new prime time

Brands are increasingly weaving CTV into their media strategies. CTV’s rise also dovetails with an evolving search ecosystem.

Mars Wrigley ups media spends in digital and q-comm, says CMO Nikhil Rao

Nikhil Rao pointed out that Mars Wrigley invests around 30% of its turnover into sales and marketing. The company has gradually moved towards a balanced media strategy, with spend now split 50:50 between TV and digital platforms. Read more

Tips Music ramps up ad spends by 69% in FY25; fuels double-digit revenue growth

The company spent Rs 13.88 crore on advertising in FY25, up from Rs 8.21 crore in FY24, signaling a renewed focus on visibility across streaming platforms, social media and music launches.


Tags
First Published on Apr 23, 2025 5:01 PM

More from Storyboard18

Special Coverage

Esports orgs now the new-age marketing agencies | Brands tapping on the power of CTV | Delhi HC slams Baba Ramdev's 'indefensible' Rooh Afza remarks

Esports orgs now the new-age marketing agencies | Brands tapping on the power of CTV | Delhi HC slams Baba Ramdev's 'indefensible' Rooh Afza remarks

Special Coverage

GCC boom positions India at core of global ad ops | MIB to accelerate AVGC-XR sector growth | Gig workers struggle under arbitrary review systems

GCC boom positions India at core of global ad ops | MIB to accelerate AVGC-XR sector growth | Gig workers struggle under arbitrary review systems

Special Coverage

BCCL buys space at Kalpataru Infinia for Rs 460 crore

BCCL buys space at Kalpataru Infinia for Rs 460 crore

Special Coverage

Airtel introduces AI-powered spam detection for international calls, SMSes in 10 languages

Airtel introduces AI-powered spam detection for international calls, SMSes in 10 languages

Special Coverage

Lakmé-Mamaearth faceoff | Ad frauds in quick comm | Zepto rebranding

Lakmé-Mamaearth faceoff | Ad frauds in quick comm | Zepto rebranding

Special Coverage

Why marketing vets & startups break up | Piyush Pandey's big break | "Bent, Not Broken"

Why marketing vets & startups break up | Piyush Pandey's big break | "Bent, Not Broken"

Brand Makers

The Big Break that changed Indian advertising: Piyush Pandey & Ogilvy

The Big Break that changed Indian advertising: Piyush Pandey & Ogilvy