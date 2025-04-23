Google's US antitrust trials | Advertisers prefer CTV: Google | Mars Wrigley up media spends

ADVERTISEMENT
How Google’s ad tech power skews transparency and competition in India
Publishers, agencies, and independent media buyers have long flagged concerns about Google’s outsized influence on ad tech infrastructure and economics.
Creativeland Asia IP dispute, Delhi HC orders WinZO to deposit ₹30 lakh in three weeks
The central issue revolved around the tagline “Jeeto Har DinZo,” which Creativeland Advertising claims to have developed exclusively for WinZO Games during preliminary campaign discussions.
Google exec says advertisers are shifting gears as CTV becomes the new prime time
Brands are increasingly weaving CTV into their media strategies. CTV’s rise also dovetails with an evolving search ecosystem.
Mars Wrigley ups media spends in digital and q-comm, says CMO Nikhil Rao
Nikhil Rao pointed out that Mars Wrigley invests around 30% of its turnover into sales and marketing. The company has gradually moved towards a balanced media strategy, with spend now split 50:50 between TV and digital platforms. Read more
Tips Music ramps up ad spends by 69% in FY25; fuels double-digit revenue growth
The company spent Rs 13.88 crore on advertising in FY25, up from Rs 8.21 crore in FY24, signaling a renewed focus on visibility across streaming platforms, social media and music launches.