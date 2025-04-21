GCC boom positions India at core of global ad ops | MIB to accelerate AVGC-XR sector growth | Gig workers struggle under arbitrary review systems

ADVERTISEMENT
Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇
We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.
GCC boom positions India at core of global advertising operations
The new wave of Global Capability Centres expansion marks more than a passing trend, observe industry experts. It’s the flavour of the season - and possibly the future of how global advertising is structured.
Stakeholders applaud MIB’s bold push to accelerate AVGC-XR sector growth
Industry stakeholders are calling it a significant leap forward for the Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics, and Extended Reality (AVGC-XR) ecosystem.
The high price of ratings: Gig workers struggle under arbitrary review systems
Despite the rapid growth of the gig economy, workers face unstable incomes, algorithmic oversight, and minimal protections under increasingly rigid digital platforms.
To combat mislabelling/adulteration, FSSAI floats consultation paper on dairy analogue regulations
To deliberate on the compliance aspects of dairy analogues—products in which milk components are partially or fully substituted with non-milk ingredients—a stakeholder meeting was held on April 7, 2025. During the meeting, it was proposed to initiate a public consultation to invite comments and suggestions from a broader group of stakeholders.
Prakash Magdum appointed as MD of NFDC
Previously, Prakash Magdum served as the director of the National Film Archive of India (NFAI) in Pune.