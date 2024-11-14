AVGC 2.0 policy to be implemented by January’25 | Intel's Roshni Das quits | RMG sector to be regulated by MeitY

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇

We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.

EXCLUSIVE: AVGC 2.0 policy to be implemented by January’25: Telangana IT Minister

To promote the growth of the animation, visual effects, gaming, comics, and extended reality (AVGC) sector in India, Telangana is planning to implement and execute the AVGC 2.0 policy by January, 2025.

Telangana IT Minister, D. Sridhar Babu confirmed the development to Storyboard18, during a press meeting at the 16th edition of the India Game Developer Conference (IGDC) which is being organised by the Game Developer Association of India (GDAI). The conference is taking place from November 13-15 at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC).

Intel's Roshni Das quits; says she will return to 'the corporate world' in 2025

Roshni Das has quit Intel after 19 years with the global organization. She headed Intel as regional chief marketing officer, GM, Asia Pacific and Japan, before she was was promoted as vice president - global marketing.

Das has said she plans to take a short break the next few weeks, "sharpen new skills, travel, spend time with loved ones and be back to the corporate world in 2025." She added about her long run at Intel, "I have had an incredible run, and I leave with much pride in this iconic company and what it has enabled me to accomplish."

EXCLUSIVE: India’s gaming industry gets clarity, RMG sector to be regulated by MeitY

In a significant boost for the video gaming industry, the Indian government has decided to separate Real Money Gaming (RMG) from the video gaming sector. The longstanding demand to differentiate between entertainment-focused gaming and pay-to-play gaming has finally been addressed. This move aims to enable the government to develop more targeted and effective policies for both the RMG and video gaming industries.

Sanjay Jaju, Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB), addressed key concerns of game developers during a closed-door roundtable at the 16th edition of the India Game Developer Conference (IGDC). Speaking to Storyboard18, developers present at the session confirmed, "The government has decided to distinctly separate the RMG industry from the video gaming sector. The Secretary clarified that video games designed for entertainment and content will fall under the jurisdiction of the MIB."

EXCLUSIVE: Small part of Prasar Bharati OTT will be subscription-based; rest all free, says MIB's Sanjay Jaju

Prasar Bharati's family-friendly over-the-top (OTT) platform will officially be launched on November 20th, at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Sanjay Jaju, Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting told Storyboard18.

Jaju was present at the 16th edition of India Game Developer Conference (IGDC) which is being organised by the Game Developer Association of India (GDAI). The conference is taking place from November 13-15 at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC).

During a media roundtable, he addressed Storyboard18's query on Prasar Bharati's OTT plans.

EXCLUSIVE: Telangana govt to form separate e-sports policy, confirms IT Minister

Confirming Storyboard18's story (in July) on how Telangana could be the first state in India to introduce comprehensive esports policies, the state's IT Minister shared that the work has already begun and comments have been shared.

Telangana IT Minister, D. Sridhar Babu addressed Storyboar18's query at the 16th edition of the India Game Developer Conference (IGDC) which is being organised by the Game Developer Association of India (GDAI).