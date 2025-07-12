Inside the AI171 Crash: Images from the preliminary report reveal the moments before Air India Ahmedabad crash

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has released its preliminary report into last month’s crash of Air India Flight AI171 in Ahmedabad, emphasizing that the investigation’s sole objective is to prevent future accidents and not to apportion blame or liability.

The report, prepared under Annex 13 of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and India’s Aircraft (Investigation of Accidents and Incidents) Rules, 2017, notes that the findings are based on early evidence and remain subject to change.

On June 12, the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner operating as AI171 from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick crashed shortly after takeoff, killing more than 270 people, including international passengers and college students. Only one person survived the crash, which has become one of the deadliest aviation accidents in India in recent years.

According to the preliminary findings, the aircraft suffered a catastrophic loss of power seconds after becoming airborne. Both engines reportedly shut down within 32 seconds of takeoff after the engine fuel control switches were momentarily turned off, cutting the fuel supply and leading to an unrecoverable stall. The AAIB noted that the investigation is focused on gathering and analyzing data to understand why the switches were turned off and how such a sequence could occur during a critical phase of flight.

The probe is being conducted with participation from international experts, including representatives from the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), Boeing, General Electric, and the Federal Aviation Administration. Investigators from the United Kingdom, Portugal, and Canada are also involved, as citizens from these countries were among the victims.

Air India has said it is fully cooperating with the AAIB and regulators. “We acknowledge receipt of the preliminary report released by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) today, 12 July 2025,” the airline said in a statement on X, adding that it is “working closely with stakeholders, including regulators,” as the investigation progresses. “Air India stands in solidarity with the families and those affected by the AI171 accident. We continue to mourn the loss and are fully committed to providing support during this difficult time.”

The AAIB cautioned that its preliminary findings should only be used to support safety improvements, warning that using the report to assign blame could lead to “erroneous interpretations.”

(Image Source: Moneycontrol)