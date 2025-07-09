Aviation regulatory body assures curb on 'arbitrary' airfare hikes

India's aviation regulatory body, DGCA, has assured that it will be taking measures to curb the rise in airfares and will be monitoring the airlines' safety measures for air travellers.

This week, the Parliamentary Standing Committee and Public Accounts Committee (PAC) convened a meeting with aviation stakeholders to examine the lapses in the tragic crash of the Air India flight on June 12. The committee demanded accountability from the airlines. Additionally, the PAC, led by Congress leader KC Venugopal, grilled the official agencies regarding the 'arbitrary' surge in airfares during Maha Kumbh, Pahalgam terror attack, etc.

The aviation regulatory body said it will be putting guidelines in place to curb the unreasonable air ticket hikes.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Janata Dal (United) MP Sanjha Jha will begin the discussion on the safety and infrastructure issues in the aviation sector. Stakeholders of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the Airports Authority of India (AAI), executives of Air India, IndiGo, SpiceJet, Adani, and GMR will be participating in the discussion.

Yesterday, Venugopal raised concerns about the Air India crash and delays in analysing the black box information. The MP also tabled the issues related to the seats of Air India amid complaints of broken and uncomfortable furniture in the planes. One of the MPs recalled his recent visit abroad in the business class of Air India, highlighting the discomfort caused by the condition of the seat.

Air India Chief Executive Officer Campbell Wilson, who was present during the meeting, said the airline is working to address the concerns and pledged to overhaul the fleet in the next two years.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau has submitted the preliminary report.

In today's meeting, the stakeholders will also be discussing issues such as ageing infrastructure, outdated technology, and a poor emergency response system, among others.