            

NPCI to construct Rs 829 crore headquarter in Mumbai's BKC

BKC is Mumbai's central business district (CBD) and a prime hub for the Banking and Financial Services Industry (BFSI) sector and Fortune 500 companies

By  Storyboard18Jul 7, 2025 1:30 PM
NPCI registered a net profit of Rs 1,552 crore, an increase of 42% in fiscal year 2025. (Image source: Fisdom)

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has reportedly acquired a 1.5-acre plot of land from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for Rs 829.43 crore to set up its headquarters in Mumbai.

The payment system operator, who runs UPI and RuPay platforms, will be constructing a 16-storey building on the site and has signed an 80-year lease agreement.

According to media reports, NPCI has acquired C-44 and C-48 in the G Block of BKC.

The corporation's plans to build the headquarters in around 5 lakh sq ft across 16 floors, including four to five levels of basement parking.

Recently, NPCI Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dilip Asbe said that the organisation aims to develop a 5,000-seat research & development centre in Mumbai. Asbe said that delegates from 70 countries have visited NPCI in the past five years, underscoring the global stature of the government-backed platform.

It is an umbrella organisation, established by a consortium of Indian banks, for operating retail payments and settlement systems in India.

Separately, NPCI registered a net profit of Rs 1,552 crore, an increase of 42% in fiscal year 2025. The payment entity, which runs the UPI network, clocked a 19% rise in operating income to Rs 3,270 crore.

Overall transactions processed reached 21,360 crore in FY25 compared to Rs 16,100 crore in FY24.


First Published on Jul 7, 2025 1:29 PM

