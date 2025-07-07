BARC ready for the next chapter, says Vempati | Ishan Chatterjee to succeed Sanjog Gupta at JioStar

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇

We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing, and business of brands.

EXCLUSIVE: ‘BARC has done its homework, ready for next chapter,’ says Shashi S Vempati

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s renewed consultations on audience measurement have set the stage for a possible multi-agency ratings regime in India. Yet, even as the debate unfolds, Broadcast Audience Research Council — currently the only licensed body — appears undeterred. Shashi Shekhar Vempati, former CEO of Prasar Bharati and an independent board member of BARC, says the agency is equipped to adapt to policy shifts.

Vempati, also a co-founder of the DeepTech for Bharat Foundation spoke about BARC's capability in already laying the foundation for future-ready measurement systems.

Exclusive Break: JioStar's Sanjog Gupta to succeed Geoff Allardice as ICC CEO

Sanjog Gupta is set to join the International Cricket Council (ICC) as its new Chief Executive Officer, following the departure of Geoff Allardice. The move marks a significant transition in the leadership of global cricket. Gupta will join ICC from JioStar where he is CEO-Sports.

The appointment of Gupta, a prominent figure in sports broadcasting and digital strategy, comes at a pivotal time for the ICC as it seeks to expand the global reach of cricket and deepen its commercial engagement in a rapidly evolving media landscape.

EXCLUSIVE: Ishan Chatterjee to succeed Sanjog Gupta as CEO of Sports & Live Experiences at JioStar

Ishan Chatterjee, currently serving as Chief Business Officer – Sports Revenue, SMB & Creator at JioStar, is set to succeed Sanjog Gupta as CEO of Sports, JioStar, Storyboard18 has learned from sources. Gupta is set to join the International Cricket Council (ICC) as its new Chief Executive Officer, following the departure of Geoff Allardice.

With over 20 years of experience across business and revenue roles, Chatterjee brings deep expertise in scaling digital platforms and driving strategic growth. He joined JioStar in September 2024. Prior to this, he was the Managing Director of YouTube India, a role he took on after joining YouTube in 2018 as Director of Product Partnerships for APAC Emerging Markets.

$50 mn investment expected as Ministry of I&B eases TRP ratings restrictions

Global media firms and big tech eye India’s expanding TV and OTT audience measurement space. Firms could inject over $50 million into the Indian market, deploying AI-driven analytics, real-time tracking tools, and wider sampling techniques, say experts.

Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the TRP space has been a long-standing industry aspiration, say industry observers. Now, with the policy shift, foreign players have a clear runway to establish their own measurement systems, provided they comply with India’s data protection, audit, and operational laws.

MS Dhoni at 43: When Captain Cool’s ads bowled over the audience

Having endorsed over 72 brands, which include prominent names such as Dream11, Snickers India, Boost, Orient Fans etc, MS Dhoni's brand value today stands at Rs 803 crore.