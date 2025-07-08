            
Prime Video’s Multi-Tier Maze | K'taka to table Bill banning online gaming | TNRERA crackdown on misleading real estate ads

Storyboard18 brings you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing, and business of brands.

By  Storyboard18Jul 8, 2025 6:13 PM
As Prime Video’s ad tiers, add-ons, and pay-per-view charges mount, experts warn of consumer deception, and eroding trust.

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇

We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing, and business of brands.

Prime Video’s Multi-Tier Maze: Is Amazon undermining trust in India’s OTT boom?

Confused by ads, paywalls, and layered subscriptions, consumers are raising concerns over Amazon Prime Video’s pricing model. Platform calls it 'unlocking access to long-tail content otherwise unavailable', while experts argue for a pricing regulation mechanism in OTT industry.

Karnataka to table Bill banning online gambling, regulating skill based RMG

As first reported by Storyboard18, the legislation seeks to draw a clear legal distinction between gambling and games of skill—a long-debated topic in India’s rapidly growing real-money gaming (RMG) industry.

TNRERA cracks down on misleading real estate ads with tough new guidelines

From inflated amenity claims to vague location promises, the Tamil Nadu Real Estate Regulatory Authority introduces stringent new ad rules to protect homebuyers and enforce transparency.

FSSAI invites fresh nominations for key posts in Food Authority ahead of term expiry in December

The regulator seeks candidates from industry, consumer bodies, science, and farming sectors by July 15.

RCB challenges CAT order, moves Karnataka High Court over stampede fallout

IPL cricket team Royal Challengers Bengaluru has approached the Karnataka High Court against an order of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) blaming the team for the stampede near Chinnaswamy stadium, which claimed 11 lives.

First Published on Jul 8, 2025 6:13 PM

