Broadcasters chart action plan | Disney Star trains Dubai Police | Noel Tata appointed Chairman of Tata Trusts

IBDF, NBDA jointly chart action plan against TRAI's new tariff regulation

The Indian Broadcasting and Digital Foundation (IBDF) and the News Broadcasters and Digital Association (NBDA) are closely working together to decide next course of action regarding the recent broadcast tariff regulation amendments after the Kerala High Court dismissed their petition.

Highly placed sources have confirmed to Storyboard18 that the ‘next course of action doesn’t include approaching Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT).

On July 8, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) notified amendments to the Regulatory Framework for Broadcasting and Cable Services and introduced a condition that pay channels that are available on DD Free Dish must be made available to private distribution platform operators (DPOs) on a free-to-air (FTA) basis.

Disney Star trains Dubai Police, will expand anti-piracy drive in GCC countries

The Disney Star’s anti-piracy team recently trained Dubai police and law enforcement agencies on combating content piracy in the region. Sources have indicated that the team will also train law enforcement agencies in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries—Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Digital video piracy results in revenue losses ranging from $40 to $97 billion for the global film industry. The losses for the global television industry are estimated to be between $40 billion and $95 billion. The Indian entertainment sector experiences an annual revenue loss of approximately $2.8 billion due to digital piracy, according to a report by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development.

Noel Tata appointed Chairman of Tata Trusts following Ratan Tata's passing

In a significant leadership transition, Noel Tata steps into the Chairman role of Tata Trusts with a robust background in the Tata Group, as per CNBC-TV18.

As the chairman of Trent Ltd. since 2014, he has overseen a remarkable surge in its shares, rising more than 6,000% over the past decade. His tenure at Tata International Ltd. from 2010 to 2021 saw revenues soar from $500 million to over $3 billion, showcasing his entrepreneurial acumen.

Corporate lawyer HP Ranina praised the decision to appoint Noel, emphasizing the potential for "total continuity and harmony" within Tata Trusts.

The Indian Society of Advertisers (ISA) elects Sunil Kataria as the Chairman

Sunil Kataria, Managing Director of Raymond Lifestyle Limited, was elected as the Chairman of The Indian Society of Advertisers (ISA) during the meeting of its newly elected Executive Council.

On his re-election as the Chairman, Kataria said, “As we continue our journey to elevate the value and impact of the ISA within the industry, our vision is to strengthen this unique body like never before. With digital advertising thriving at the forefront of India’s growth story, we are poised to push the boundaries of innovation. This year, our mission is to advance our collective efforts in digital measurement, in collaboration with key industry stakeholders, ensuring we lead with purpose and progress.”

He further shared, "A key priority with industry organizations in the coming months will be to further advance the recently launched Media Charter. This initiative encompasses critical elements such as zero tolerance for ad fraud, ensuring brand safety, enhancing viewability, and establishing common minimum standards for advertisers in the first-party data space."

Unilever exits from Russia; sells its Russian business to local manufacturer

Unilever has sold its Russian business to a local manufacturer, Arnest Group, Reuters reported. The sale includes all of the Unilever's business and four factories in Russia. In addition to this, it has also sold the business in Belarus.

As per the report, Arnest Group manufactures perfumes, cosmetics and household products. Arnest had acquired Ball Corp's beverage packaging division for $530 million, as well as the Russian operations of Swedish cosmetics firm Oriflame in 2022.