Budget 2026: From mobile phones to cancer drugs, here’s what gets cheaper and costlier

The finance minister’s ninth Union Budget brings relief across healthcare, electronics, and clean energy, while select products see a price hike.

By  Storyboard18February 1, 2026, 12:40:25 IST
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday presented her ninth consecutive Union Budget, setting the stage for changes that will directly impact household expenses. As with every Budget, consumers are closely tracking which everyday items will become more affordable and which will pinch pockets.

Addressing Parliament, Sitharaman said sports equipment will become cheaper, offering relief to athletes and fitness enthusiasts. She also announced that medicines used in the treatment of diabetes and cancer will see price reductions, a move aimed at easing the financial burden on patients and families.

Also read: Budget 2026: MAT Becomes Final Tax, Customs Duties Slashed for Key Sectors

A number of commonly used products are expected to become more affordable following customs duty and policy changes announced in the Budget.

Items that are set to get cheaper include:

  • Leather products, benefiting both consumers and domestic manufacturers
  • Mobile phones and electric vehicle batteries, supporting India’s electronics and clean mobility push
  • Microwave ovens, offering relief on household appliances
  • Seventeen cancer medicines, aimed at making critical healthcare more accessible
  • Solar panels, reinforcing the government’s focus on renewable energy adoption
On the other hand, the Budget also includes measures that will make certain products more expensive. Alcohol is expected to cost more, as part of revised tax and duty structures announced by the government.

Also read: Budget 2026: From ITR Deadlines to Cloud Tax Holiday, Key Income-Tax Changes

Overall, Budget 2026 delivers targeted consumer relief in key areas such as healthcare, electronics, and clean energy, while maintaining higher taxation on select discretionary items.


First Published on February 1, 2026, 12:45:02 IST

