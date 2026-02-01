Budget 2026: From mobile phones to cancer drugs, here’s what gets cheaper and costlier

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday presented her ninth consecutive Union Budget, setting the stage for changes that will directly impact household expenses. As with every Budget, consumers are closely tracking which everyday items will become more affordable and which will pinch pockets.

Addressing Parliament, Sitharaman said sports equipment will become cheaper, offering relief to athletes and fitness enthusiasts. She also announced that medicines used in the treatment of diabetes and cancer will see price reductions, a move aimed at easing the financial burden on patients and families.

A number of commonly used products are expected to become more affordable following customs duty and policy changes announced in the Budget.

Items that are set to get cheaper include:

Leather products, benefiting both consumers and domestic manufacturers

Mobile phones and electric vehicle batteries, supporting India’s electronics and clean mobility push

Microwave ovens, offering relief on household appliances

Seventeen cancer medicines, aimed at making critical healthcare more accessible

Solar panels, reinforcing the government’s focus on renewable energy adoption

On the other hand, the Budget also includes measures that will make certain products more expensive. Alcohol is expected to cost more, as part of revised tax and duty structures announced by the government.

Overall, Budget 2026 delivers targeted consumer relief in key areas such as healthcare, electronics, and clean energy, while maintaining higher taxation on select discretionary items.

First Published on February 1, 2026, 12:45:02 IST