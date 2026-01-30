Today in AI | Global study analyses AI generated ads | Satya Nadella insists Copilot being used a lot

The world of Artificial Intelligence has only begun to affect human lives. In times like these, staying up-to-date with the AI world is of utmost importance. Storyboard18 brings you the top AI news of the day.

What is Clawdbot? Inside the personal AI tool developers cannot stop talking about

Over the past few days, an unfamiliar name has repeatedly surfaced across online tech discussions, with developers and AI enthusiasts sharing screenshots, memes and experiments centred around a tool called Clawdbot. Unlike most widely known AI products, Clawdbot is not backed by a large technology company, is not marketed through advertising, and has spread largely through word of mouth within developer communities.

India should focus on sector-specific AI models, not just generative AI: S Krishnan

India must shift its focus from the global hype around generative AI and invest in smaller, sector-specific artificial intelligence models to drive productivity across critical industries, Information Technology Secretary S Krishnan said on January 30.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says Copilot usage is rising despite fears over heavy AI investment

Microsoft posted a strong set of quarterly earnings on Wednesday, reporting revenue of $81.3 billion, up 17% year-on-year, net income of $38.3 billion, up 21%, and record Microsoft Cloud revenue exceeding $50 billion. However, the company’s shares came under pressure the following day as investors expressed concerns over the scale of its cloud and artificial intelligence investments and questioned whether the spending would generate sufficient returns.

AI-Generated ads match human-created campaigns in effectiveness, global study finds

AI-generated advertisements are as effective as human-created ads in driving consumer engagement, according to a large-scale academic study cited by CNBC-TV18.

First Published on January 30, 2026, 17:43:16 IST