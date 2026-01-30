Storyboard18 Power of Purpose Returns in 2026 as India’s Leaders Confront the Purpose Economy

In an era marked by distrust in institutions globally, the rise of what might be called a “purpose economy” signals a recalibration of expectations.

For much of the last decade, “purpose” in corporate India was treated as a moral add-on — a carefully worded mission statement, a sustainability report, a panel discussion at an annual conference. It was something organisations spoke about, not something they were structurally built around.

That is changing. And few platforms have chronicled — and shaped — that shift as closely as Storyboard18’s Power of Purpose, which returns for its 2026 edition in New Delhi on February 6.

Since its inception, Power of Purpose has positioned itself as one of the country’s most influential congregations of business leaders, policymakers, entrepreneurs and public intellectuals grappling with a deceptively simple question: what does purpose actually mean when markets tighten, technologies accelerate and public trust erodes?

The platform has moved the conversation beyond philanthropy and corporate social responsibility. It has examined how purpose intersects with governance, capital allocation, leadership credibility and long-term growth — often reflecting a larger recalibration underway in India’s economy itself. As companies scale faster, go public earlier and operate under sharper regulatory and social scrutiny, purpose has increasingly become a question of resilience, not reputation.

The 2026 edition pushes that argument further. Its theme, The Purpose Economy, suggests that purpose is no longer just an ethical posture but an operating system — one that shapes how organisations hire talent, invest capital, deploy technology and engage with the state.

In this framing, purpose moves from intent to infrastructure. It shows up in leadership decisions about skills and succession, in how companies design supply chains, and in how boards measure value beyond quarterly earnings. It also surfaces in policy conversations, where sustainability goals are being woven into industrial strategy, climate commitments and nation-building priorities.

For businesses, this shift carries both opportunity and risk. Brands that align purpose with measurable outcomes — on environmental impact, inclusion, data responsibility or community value — are finding it easier to attract talent, capital and consumer trust. Those that treat it as a narrative exercise face growing scepticism, particularly from younger employees and digitally fluent citizens who expect transparency and accountability.

The Power of Purpose summit will explore these tensions across sectors. Conversations are expected to range from purpose-led leadership and the empowerment of the next generation, to collaborative models that bring together corporates, startups and governments. Another focus will be how emerging technologies — from artificial intelligence to data platforms — can accelerate impact, while raising new questions about ethics, access and control.

Crucially, the discussions are anchored in India’s own sustainability and development priorities. As the country balances rapid economic growth with climate commitments, urbanisation pressures and social equity, purpose becomes a bridge between corporate ambition and public policy. It is where private capital meets public interest.

Backed by the Network18 Group and its leading brands, including CNBC-TV18, CNN-News18, Firstpost, Moneycontrol and Forbes India, the 2026 edition reflects a media organisation using its convening power to shape debate, not just report outcomes.

At Power of Purpose 2026, the question is no longer whether purpose matters. It is whether India’s leaders are prepared to build systems — economic, technological and political — that can sustain it.

First Published on January 30, 2026, 18:17:35 IST