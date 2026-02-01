Nirmala Sitharaman’s Union Budget Day sarees since 2019: From Kanjeevaram silk to Kasavu
Her Budget Day outfits have ranged from silk to cotton weaves, often featuring regional craftsmanship, traditional motifs and detailed embroidery. Below is a year-by-year look at the Finance Minister’s saree choices on Union Budget Day.
2026 – Magenta Kanjeevaram handloom saree<br />Ahead of her record ninth <a href="https://storyboard18.com/digital/budget-2026-must-shift-indias-ai-push-from-announcements-to-outcomes-experts-say-88373.html">Budget 2026 </a>presentation, Sitharaman was seen wearing a magenta checked silk Kanjeevaram saree woven in Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu, on Sunday, February 1. The saree featured a contrasting traditional border and was paired with a matching blouse and a dark shawl, continuing her long-standing preference for handloom attire during key Budget moments.
2025 – White Kasavu saree with Madhubani art<br />For her eighth consecutive Budget speech, the <a href="https://storyboard18.com/how-it-works/finance-minister-abolishes-angel-tax-to-boost-startup-investments-37703.html">Finance Minister </a>wore a white Kasavu saree with a golden border, adorned with intricate Madhubani artwork. She paired it with a red blouse and a shawl. The saree was gifted by Madhubani artist Dulari Devi, a Padma Shri awardee in 2021, reflecting Sitharaman’s support for traditional artisans.<br />
2024 – Blue and cream Tussar saree<br />During the interim Budget in 2024, Sitharaman chose a blue and cream Tussar silk saree. The cream Kantha embroidery on the blue fabric highlighted her inclination towards handwoven textiles and traditional embroidery techniques.
2023 – Red Ilkal saree with Navalagunda embroidery<br />In 2023, she wore a handwoven red Ilkal saree featuring detailed Navalagunda embroidery. The black borders and subtle golden accents showcased Karnataka’s rich textile heritage.<br />
2022 – Rust and maroon Bomkai saree<br />For the 2022 Budget, Sitharaman opted for a rust and maroon Bomkai handloom saree. The design included silver thread work along the border, drawing attention to Odisha’s weaving traditions.<br />
2021 – Red and off-white Pochampally saree<br />During the 2021 Budget presentation, she wore a red and off-white silk Pochampally saree with ikat motifs on the pallu and a green border, blending classic craftsmanship with a contemporary colour palette.
2020 – Yellow-gold silk saree with blue border<br />In 2020, Sitharaman selected a yellow-gold silk saree with a blue border. The understated look aligned with the broader Aspirational India theme highlighted in that year’s Budget.
2019 – Pink Mangalgiri silk saree<br />For her first Budget speech as Finance Minister, Sitharaman wore a bright pink Mangalgiri silk saree with a gold border. The appearance set the tone for her consistent emphasis on Indian handloom sarees on Union Budget Day.
