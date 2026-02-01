Budget 2026: Nirmala Sitharaman proposes five regional medical tourism hubs

Sitharaman further stated that beyond enhancing foreign exchange earnings and India’s global reputation, the initiative is expected to generate wide-ranging employment opportunities for doctors, nurses, allied health professionals, technicians, and support staff—positioning healthcare as a key driver of economic and employment growth. (Image Source: Medical Assistance)

In a major push to strengthen India’s healthcare and services sector, the Union government has announced an ambitious initiative aimed at positioning the country as a leading global destination for medical value tourism.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting her ninth Union Budget, outlined a plan to position India as a global hub for medical value tourism. She announced government support for the establishment of five regional medical tourism hubs in partnership with the private sector.

To promote India as a leading destination for medical tourism services, Sitharaman proposed launching a scheme to assist states in setting up these five regional hubs through public–private partnerships.

These hubs are envisioned as comprehensive healthcare complexes bringing together modern hospital infrastructure, diagnostic facilities, post-treatment care, rehabilitation services, and AYUSH systems under one umbrella.

Sitharaman further stated that beyond enhancing foreign exchange earnings and India’s global reputation, the initiative is expected to generate wide-ranging employment opportunities for doctors, nurses, allied health professionals, technicians, and support staff—positioning healthcare as a key driver of economic and employment growth, added reports.

The Union Budget 2026 presents a forward-looking and comprehensive vision for strengthening India’s tourism and travel ecosystem. With tourism contributing nearly 5-6% to India’s GDP and supporting over 40 million jobs, the Budget’s focus on heritage and medical tourism, the proposed National Institute of Hospitality, structured guide upskilling in collaboration with IIMs, promotion of trekking and experiential travel, and sustainability reflects a strong push toward quality-led, experience-driven growth.

Commenting on the development, Rikant Pittie, chief executive officer and co-founder of EaseMyTrip, said the emphasis on medical tourism was particularly encouraging, noting that India already attracts millions of international patients annually due to cost-effective care and growing global trust in its healthcare ecosystem.

He added that when combined with investments in artificial intelligence and emerging technologies, improved high-speed rail connectivity, and sustainable travel infrastructure, these measures create a strong foundation for digital innovation, regional job creation, and inclusive growth.

Pittie further said that the budget presents an opportunity to work closely with the government, industry, and local communities to make travel more seamless, data-driven, and sustainable, while unlocking new demand across both domestic and inbound travel markets.

First Published on February 1, 2026, 13:04:54 IST